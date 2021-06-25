Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Report 2019 | Development Status, Current Scenario, Industry Updates, Challenges, Technologies, Demand and Trends by Forecast to 2027

The rising incidence of lung cancer is one of the significant factors influencing the growth of diagnostic procedures for the disease.

Market Size – USD 2,320.2 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.7%, Market Trends – Increasing awareness about disease diagnosis at an early stage.

The global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market is forecasted to reach USD 4,215.5 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The lung cancer diagnostics market is observing high growth due to the growing awareness for the early detection of prostate cancer. Detection of the disease at an early stage significantly increases the chances for survival. Creating awareness to encourage early diagnosis and screening are the crucial steps responsible for early detection of the disease. Identifying likely warning symptoms of prostate cancer and taking rapid measures is necessary for early diagnosis. Greater awareness of probable symptoms of the disease amongst physicians, nurses, and other healthcare providers, in addition to the general public, would positively impact the survival rate and hence would be instrumental in increasing the market demand.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it essential to repurpose the operating rooms for surgeries into intensive care units (ICUs) and pushed hospitals to accommodate patients beyond their full capacity of beds. As a result, in several cases, cancer patients’ diagnostics and treatment were categorized as non-urgent. Further, the psychological influence of postponed diagnosis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be undermined as when psychological, physical, and social health of patients are handled in a positive way, chances of patients’ survival have been seen to improve from a state of illness towards recovering from the disease. COVID-19 has had a significant and negative impact on cancer treatment and research, making a new health emergency for cancer patients’ management a necessity.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The introduction of ‘immune checkpoint inhibitors’ in 2015 proved a milestone in the NSCLC treatment landscape. Several recent clinical trials assessing the effectiveness of immunotherapy in lung cancer treatment have validated improved patient outcomes. The FDA approvals of the numerous immunotherapeutic modalities have enabled the use of the immunomodulators as a first-line treatment option in NSCLC.

Adenocarcinoma is the most common type of lung cancer and has a high rate of incidence globally. Approximately 40% of all the cases of lung cancers are diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma. It usually occurs when the lung cells proliferate abnormally to form a tumorous growth.

The investments by the leading cancer institutes such as the National Cancer Institute (U.S) have played a pivotal role in changing the market dynamics of the NSCLC treatment. Such technological advancements are at the forefront of cancer treatment modalities. The advancements can be seen in advanced Imaging systems, minimally invasive robot surgeries, image-guided surgeries, development of novel drug therapeutics with fewer side effects, among others.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period attributed to the presence of a large pool of patients, growing awareness about lung cancer diagnostics, and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Key participants Qiagen NV, Agilent Technologies, Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Illumina Inc., Genomic Health, and Myriad Genetics, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global Lung cancer diagnostics on the basis of lung cancer type, test type, end-user, and region:

Lung Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Small Cell Lung Cancer Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer



Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Imaging Biopsy Sputum Cytology Molecular Testing Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Centers Research Institutes Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America US. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



Major Highlights of the Report:

The latest report offers a vivid depiction of the global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market business sphere, with prime focus on its fundamental operations, industrial chain analysis, current and future market trends, as well as the prominent growth opportunities.

The report includes critical information on the present and historical market scenarios. Such information is used by market analysts to forecast the likely market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The strategic marketing recommendations, vital information related to the new market entrants, and the expansion plans of various business verticals are expected to help the reader visualize the competitive edge of the market.

Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available based on the client’s requirements. For more details, kindly connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is suited to meet your requirements.

