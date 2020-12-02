Lumbar Spine Fusion Market Developments, Market Dynamics, Vendor Detail, Product Types, Market Size, Regions Analysis Till 2027

Increase in technological advancements in surgical devices supplements the market growth. Furthermore, a surge in the prevalence of spine related disorders and rise in global geriatric population boost the lumbar spine fusion market. However, stringent government regulations towards biomaterials and other devices used in surgery impede the growth of the market.

The global lumbar spine fusion market is segmented on the basis of product type, procedure, end user, and geography. By product type, this market is segmented into implants & instrumentation and biomaterials. By procedure this market is classified into traditional surgery and minimally invasive surgery. Furthermore, on the basis of end user, this market is categorised into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centres. By geography, it has been analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Lumbar spine fusion is a form of surgical intervention, in which two or more vertebrae in the lower back are fused or joined so that the bone grows uniformly together and fuses the respective spine section. The process of this surgery involves placing small pieces of bone along the posterolateral gutter (back of the spine) or in in the disc space (front of the spine). Lumbar spine fusion is carried out to treat lower back pain that results from degenerative disc disease.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, NuVasive, CONMED, Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC, Smith & Nephew, Globus Medical, Inc., ssur and Medtronic PLC have been provided in this report.

Lumbar Spine Fusion Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

Implants & Instrumentation

Biomaterials

By Procedure

Traditional Surgery

Minimally-Invasive Surgery

