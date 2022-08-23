It’s predicted that the Urusei Yatsura Season 2 launch date will probably be in 2023 based mostly on the manufacturing schedule of the animation studio. Pic credit score: Studio David Manufacturing

The Urusei Yatsura Season 2 anime TV present is confirmed to be releasing sooner or later. However when precisely will Lum, the Invader Lady Season 2 come out?

The Urusei Yatsura 2022 reboot is confirmed by Fuji Artistic Company to be broadcasting for a full 12 months. There will probably be 46 episodes in complete launched as 4 cours.

What’s a “cour,” you would possibly ask? For these unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based mostly on the bodily seasons often composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

A “split-cour” is the place a single anime season takes a multi-month break earlier than resuming TV broadcasting.

On this case, Urusei Yatsura 2022 Season 2 is seemingly not being handled as a split-cour anime (as in, Urusei Yatsura 2022 Half 2). On July 14, 2022, Crunchyroll Information confirmed that the “all-star” Urusei Yatsura Season 1 will probably be launched as two consecutive cours.

Urusei Yatsura trailer PV 1 was launched on Could 19, 2022.

The Urusei Yatsura 2022 launch date is confirmed for October 2022. Thus, the primary season’s finale, Urusei Yatsura Episode 24, ought to launch in March 2023. (This text will probably be up to date with the precise premiere dates after they’re introduced.)

Official sources haven’t but confirmed whether or not or not Urusei Yatsura Season 2 will adapt the 2 remaining cours. It’s attainable that cour 4 will formally be thought of Urusei Yatsura Season 3, though that risk appears unlikely.

Lum and Ataru lookin at one another in Urusei Yatsura. Pic credit score: David Productions

The Urusei Yatsura 2022 reboot is being animated by Studio David Manufacturing, which is greatest identified for producing the JoJo’s Weird Journey anime sequence.

In latest instances, the studio additionally rebooted the Spriggan anime for Netflix. Netflix’s JoJo Stone Ocean Half 2 launch date was in September 2022.

As for the longer term, the Hearth Drive Season 3 anime TV present is confirmed to be in manufacturing. In early 2023, JoJo Stone Ocean Half 3 ought to end Jolyne Cujoh's story solely to depart followers eagerly awaiting the JoJo Half 7 launch date.

The Urusei Yatsura Season 2 employees hasn’t been introduced. Presumably, there needs to be few adjustments, if any, to the principle employees.

For the primary season, the Urusei Yatsura reboot was helmed by administrators Hideya Takahashi and Yasuhiro Kimura. Up to now, they labored collectively on the JoJo’s Weird Journey Golden Wind anime. Takahiro Kamei (Episode director for Hearth Drive, JoJo Half 5) is serving because the sequence director.

Author Yuko Kakihara (Cells at Work, Welcome to Demon College! Iruma-kun) wrote the sequence scripts. Artist Naoyuki Asasno (Osomatsu sequence, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time) was accountable for character design. Masaru Yokoyama is composing the music.

The Urusei Yatsura Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme music music haven’t been introduced but.

This text gives all the pieces that’s identified about Urusei Yatsura Season 2 (Lum, the Invader Lady Season 2) and all associated information. As such, this text will probably be up to date over time with information, rumors, and evaluation. In the meantime, let’s delve down into what is understood for sure.

Lum the Invader Lady Season 2 launch date predictions: Is Fall 2023 possible?

As of the final replace, Studio David Manufacturing, Fuju TV, or any firm associated to the manufacturing of the anime has not formally confirmed the Urusei Yatsura Season 2 launch date. Nonetheless, the manufacturing of Lum, the Invader Lady Season 2 has been introduced as a part of the Urusei Yatsura 2022 reboot.

As soon as the information is formally confirmed this text will probably be up to date with the related info.

Within the meantime, it’s attainable to take a position about when the Lum, the Invader Lady Season 2 launch date will happen sooner or later.

The premiere timeframe is usually depending on the manufacturing schedule of Studio David Manufacturing. Good producers will usually plan for cours to be break up up with the intention to be sure that the animation high quality stays excessive.

We are able to have a look at how David Manufacturing dealt with the JoJo’s Weird Journey: Stone Ocean anime for example. The primary cour was launched in Japan in January 2022, whereas cour 2 got here out in October 2022. (Take into account that Netflix was internationally streaming the episodes early.)

Based mostly on the belief that the Lum, the Invader Lady 2022 anime could have an analogous six-month broadcasting break, it’s predicted that the Urusei Yatsura Season 2 launch date will probably be in October 2023, the Fall 2023 anime season.

Image of voice actress Sumire Uesaka alongside Lum, the character she’s going to play within the new anime. Pic credit score: @uy-allstars.com

Crunchyroll’s Urusei Yatsura English dub launch date predictions

The star-studded Japanese solid for the Urusei Yatsura 2022 anime contains:

Hiroshi Kamiya as Ataru Moroboshi

Sumire Uesaka as Lum

Maaya Uchida as Shinobu Miyake

Mamoru Miyano as Shutaro Mendo

Wataru Takagi as Cherry

Miyuki Sawashiro as Sakura

Up to now, a Urusei Yatsura English dub was launched as a uncommon VHS tape in North America by AnimEigo. The unique dubbed model was translated into English as These Obnoxious Aliens, however solely the primary two episodes have been ever dubbed.

Moreover, Animax Asia produced a Urusei Yatsura English dub in Hong Kong titled Alien Musibat. Alaskan native TV additionally produced its personal English dub known as Cosma the Invader Lady. Sadly, none of these episodes survived lengthy sufficient to make it onto the web.

Nonetheless, in early 2021 Crunchyroll launched the English dubs for the six Urusei Yatsura films. Thus, it’s attainable Crunchyroll will probably be producing the Urusei Yatsura 2022 English dub.

Be aware: This text will probably be up to date as soon as the Lum, the Invader Lady English dub launch date is introduced.

Lum and Ataru from Urusei Yatsura. Pic credit score: David Productions

Urusei Yatsura 2022 reboot won’t adapt your entire Lum, the Invader Lady manga

Urusei Yatsura is an award-winning romantic comedy manga sequence written and illustrated by Rumiko Takahashi. The manga was first serialized in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday journal from 1978 to 1987.

Viz Media launched the sequence in English in North America within the Nineties underneath the titles Lum and The Return of Lum. In 2019 they re-licensed the manga and started releasing 2-in-1 omnibus editions underneath its authentic title with new translations.

The Urusei Yatsura manga impressed a 195-episode TV anime sequence, OVA episodes, and a number of films. The unique anime TV adaptation was broadcast from October 1981 by way of March 1986. produced by Studio Pierrot (Episodes 1-106) and Studio DEEN (Episodes 107-195).

The Urusei Yatsura reboot was supposed to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Shogakukan’s founding. Thus, Urusei Yatsura 2022 will solely adapt choose tales in relation to the unique TV sequence, not your entire story.

Nonetheless, if the primary season and Urusei Yatsura Season 2 of the reboot show to be well-liked sufficient it wouldn’t be shocking if Urusei Yatsura Season 3 is renewed for manufacturing. Keep tuned!