Luke Skywalker has developed a new fighting technique with his yellow saber

In Star Wars, the color of lightsabers is as mythical as the characters who wear them. In the movies, most of them are red, blue, or even green. These last two colors were also worn by Luke Skywalker during the films. However, it was recently revealed that the blond Jedi was holding a yellow lightsaber. And that’s not all: this possession enabled him to assimilate a key technique in his Jedi training.

The color of the lightsabers is crucial

Many moviegoers recognize the importance of color on the screen. This symbolism applies even more to Star Wars. The dark side is often associated with the red lightsaber, while wisdom and sense of duty are represented by green and blue, respectively.

However, some characters show a little more originality in their weapons, like Mace Windu wearing a purple saber … or Luke.

In fact, it was adorned with a yellow lightsaber in the past.

Anything but a coincidence

1980s toy lovers will no doubt laugh yellow at this information (haha). Indeed, a famous line of toys had a yellow lightsaber attributed to the Luke Skywalker character, and that memory is still very much in the minds of collectors. But this time it’s not a mistake, it’s a thoughtful decision.

This image will now come to mind for fans of Star Wars comics as that saber is now canon in the expanded universe. This is a nice detail as the color of the sword is not only a nod to merchandising flaws, but also symbolizes the fight against the dark side in a very vivid way.

A blade in a place steeped in history

After Luke loses his blue saber (along with his hand in the fight against Darth Vader), he gets his hand (which he left) on this famous yellow blade in Tempes, a planet on the outer edge.

To be precise, he finds her in a former Jedi outpost from the time of the High Republic. He’ll keep it until he receives the green lightsaber he’ll be wearing in Episode VI of the cinema saga.

But that’s not all: in Volume 13 of the Star Wars comic by Charles Soule and Ramon Rosanas, it was revealed that during the time he wielded this sword, between the attack of the Empire and the return of the Jedi, Luke was an iconic Jedi -Technique mastered.

A key stage in Luke’s learning

In this work, Luke’s mission is to infiltrate the moon of Nar Shadaa to find Boba Fett. The Jedi’s goal is therefore to find Han Solo’s body frozen in carbonite. During his search, however, he is unfortunate to come across gangs of criminals who are also looking for Bobba Fett and who are obviously not very happy to find Luke.

They attack him, far from knowing that they are facing a Jedi Knight. However, when the young man begins to use his weapon, his enemies bite their fingers and understand their mistake. At that moment he actually shows how advanced his technique is.

With incredible dexterity, Luke easily directs blaster fire at his enemies thanks to his saber. This scene is the ultimate proof that Luke is finally an accomplished knight. In addition, it is reminiscent of his training against training droids in the saga’s first chronological work.

Since then, Luke has come a long way successfully dodging, distracting, and redirecting his enemies’ fire to bring them down. This is a sign that his training has finally paid off. Thus, his yellow saber was an important stage in his final improvement.

Other yellow sabers were scattered throughout the saga

Luke isn’t the only one with a blade like this. At the end of Star Wars, Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey builds her own lightsaber and is surprised: It’s yellow.

That said, the two Jedi weren’t the only ones holding it. Yellow sabers are also used by the Jedi Guardians, whose purpose was to defend the Temple of Coruscant from potential intruders. Yarael Poof and Plo Koon also used a yellow lightsaber in some cannons.