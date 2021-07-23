Luisa Neubauer criticizes climate policy ignorance | free press

Even the flood disaster was not enough to open the eyes of politicians, Fridays for Future complains. Climate activist Luisa Neubauer demands concrete action.

Hamburg (dpa) – The climate movement Fridays for Future has criticized Germany’s continued ignorance of climate policy in view of the flood disaster.

“The climate crisis is here, it cannot be overlooked,” leading German climate activist Luisa Neubauer said Friday in Hamburg shortly before the planned demo. In this context, politicians are currently making announcements about everything that needs to be improved. “But we also see that these announcements often fade into thin air when it comes to putting them into practice,” said Neubauer of the German news agency. Fridays for Future doesn’t measure politics by their words, but by their actions. “And there we see that this government is clearly not willing to accept this climate catastrophe.”

At this point, German climate policy needs to be questioned in a whole new way, Neubauer said. «The 1.5-degree policy looks different. It is possible and we are fighting for it.” To do this, politicians must forgo new fossil fuel projects and new gas pipelines, a rapid phase-out of coal and a fair carbon price that reflects costs.

In the afternoon, the climate movement wanted to use the motto “The climate crisis is here!” in Hamburg with about 500 participants from the Heiligengeistfeld over the Reeperbahn to the fish market. The solidarity meeting should also commemorate the more than 170 victims of the floods and raise money. The protests and rallies were planned nationwide on Friday.