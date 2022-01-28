Luís Represas was hospitalized with a heart infection and postpones concert in Lisbon

The musician was due to perform at the Tivoli BBVA Theater in March but suffered endocarditis and is recovering.

Luís Represas will perform at the Tivoli BBVA Theater in Lisbon on March 5th. The date has been pushed back to April 30 due to the musician being hospitalized and recovering. It was the artist himself who broke the news on social media.

“Dear friends, unfortunately endocarditis forced me to be hospitalized for treatment and to postpone the show from March 5 at the Tivoli BBVA Theater to April 30 at the same location,” wrote Luís Represas, who is 65. Endocarditis is an infection of the tissues that line the heart valves.

“Tickets are still available and I’m counting on you meeting already recovered and in shape to sing for everyone with the usual tastes and desires,” he added. Tickets already purchased remain valid for the new date.