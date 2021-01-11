Luís Borges is the new commentator for “Big Brother”

The Portuguese model will debut in the “Extra” format on Iva Domingues’ TVI reality show.

The model has already commented on the program on social networks.

There is a new commentator for “Big Brother – Double Impact”. Portuguese model Luís Borges will debut this Monday January 11th in the “Extra” format on Iva Domingues’ TVI reality show.

Luís Borges is an avid fan of the program and it was normal to use social media to comment on key events in the house or on the profiles and attitudes of the competitors. Now he is officially part of the team.

The “extra” from “Big Brother – Duplo Impacto” includes Ana Garcia Martins, Pedro Crispim, Susana Dias Ramos, Fanny Rodrigues, Flávio Furtado, Toy, Quintino Aires, Liliana Filipa and Daniel Gregório, among others.