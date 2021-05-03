Lug Caps Market is Thriving Worldwide with Leading Players Guala Closures Group (Italy), Berry Plastics Corporation (U.S.), Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Rexam PLC (U.K.), Amcor Limited Plc (Australia)

Lug Caps Market Analysis 2021

A latest research report titled, “Global Lug Caps Market Business Report 2021-2027” has been added by Reports Monitor in its database of research reports. The scope of the report includes a comprehensive study of global, regional, and local markets for different segments of the market ByTypes: { White, Gold, Black, Silver, Others } By Application: { Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Cosmetic & Toiletry }

Lug Caps is a type of Vacuum Seals that are designed to seal tightly when there is vacuum in the space between the top of the package during the process of sterilization or unsealed because the vacuum is necessary for product preservation., Lid will be embossed with spiral or wavy or curved out in horizontal or vertical in series by having the protrusion of a bottle cap or screw locked with embossed bottleneck. When sealed, the lid screw will be rotated onto the container which is well compatible with the bottle screw, resulting in a tight seal. Made of sheet steel. It is used to seal a glass bottle food container such as fruit, jam, ketchup and etc. Lug Caps can be opened when it is twisted only 90 degrees., The Lug Caps market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Key Players: Guala Closures Group (Italy), Berry Plastics Corporation (U.S.), Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Rexam PLC (U.K.), Amcor Limited Plc (Australia), Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (New Zealand), Crown Holdings Incorporation (U.S.), BERICAP GmbH Co. & KG (Germany), RPC Group PLC (U.K.), AptarGroup Incorporated (U.S.)

Types:

White, Gold, Black, Silver, Others

Application:

Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Cosmetic & Toiletry

Understand the influence of COVID-19 on the Lug Caps Market with our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe. Impact of COVID on supply/demand scenario, trade landscape & supply chain. How Lug Caps market participants are preparing/strategizing to combat the impact? and How does the short-term & long-term scenario for the Lug Caps Market looks like?

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and local levels and provides an analysis of the most recent industry trends from 2021 to 2027 in each of the segments and sub-segments. In addition, the report highlights the impact of COVID-19 on the Global Lug Caps Market. Some of the major geographies included in the market are given below:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

