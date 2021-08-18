Lufthansa plane with evacuees landed in Frankfurt | free press

More evacuees from Kabul have arrived in Germany after a slow rescue operation. More flights should bring people to safety over the coming days.

Frankfurt (dpa) – A Lufthansa plane carrying about 130 evacuees from Kabul landed in Frankfurt early Wednesday morning. The Airbus 340 came from Tashkent. On Tuesday, a Bundeswehr transport plane began its airlift to rescue Germans and Afghans and took people to the Uzbek capital.

The federal government chartered the long-haul plane. In consultation with the federal government, Lufthansa will also offer evacuation flights from Doha in Qatar and possibly from other countries bordering Afghanistan, a spokesman said on Tuesday. An unknown number of flights are planned for the coming days.

A third evacuation flight of the Bundeswehr started in Kabul on Tuesday evening. Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas (SPD) announced in ZDF’s ‘Heute-journaal’ that 139 people were on board the A400M transport plane bound for Tashkent. The plane landed in Tashkent early Wednesday morning. From there, the evacuees would be taken to Germany by Lufthansa on the same day. The Ministry of Defense announced on Twitter that more than 260 people have now flown out of Afghanistan. “And we will evacuate as long as we can,” the ministry stressed.

According to Maas, another machine is ready. “As soon as the gates at the airport are closed, as soon as they open again, we will continue with our operations.”

The first evacuated employees of the embassy in Kabul returned to Germany on Tuesday. According to information from the German news agency, they landed on a scheduled plane at Berlin’s Schönefeld airport on Tuesday afternoon. On Monday evening, they were among the first 40 German citizens to be flown on an American plane to Doha in the Gulf of Qatar.