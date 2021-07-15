Luffy offers himself an unlikely crossover

Crossovers always come across to fans as happy announcements. But it is even more so if the two universes affected by this crossing are world famous licenses. We’re giving it to you by the thousands, the famous manga One Piece is about to merge with this emblematic British character!

Eiichirō Oda’s tribute

Eiichirō Oda is not only an insanely popular mangaka, but also a man like everyone else with his own hobbies. Underneath is reading. So far there is nothing surprising about this …

However, if we are a little more interested in his favorite books, then we can be surprised by the character. “Where’s Charlie?” As a favorite at the top of the list. Of course, this series of books must mean something to you too … These are the so recognizable illustration books, with a protagonist in red and white who you have to find in the middle of a large bazaar.

It seems that Eiichirō is such a fan of the license that he even decided to collaborate with its creator. The result is a truly unexpected crossover, the result of which can be seen in double edition 33/34 of the Weekly Shōnen Jump.

In this issue, the Eiichirō Oda team announces that the character of Charlie will slip into the One Piece manga on the occasion of the 24th anniversary of its publication. Plus, you’ll find illustrator Martin Handford’s iconic striped sweater and hat when it’s scheduled for July 19th.