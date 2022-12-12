Ludwig thanks fans as Mogul Chessboxing Championship breaks his viewership record within an hour
Ludwig Ahgren’s extremely anticipated Mogul Chessboxing Championship is lastly underway and has attracted an enormous crowd to the YouTube livestream of the occasion. The streamer took to Twitter to announce that the occasion had already damaged his private viewership report throughout the first hour.
The Chessboxing Championship has been within the works for months. It options celeb content material creators {and professional} chess gamers reminiscent of Delusion, Andrea Botez, Lawrence Trent, and Aman Hambleton.
On Twitter, the YouTube streamer thanked his followers for his or her help, revealing that his private viewership report had already been damaged, with a significant portion of the occasion nonetheless left to be broadcast. This is what he mentioned:
“Already broke my viewership report. Thanks a lot. I hope you all benefit from the surprises and matches we have now in retailer.”
As of this writing, the stream has already crossed the 290,000 concurrent views mark and might be going to garner over 300K views earlier than the livestream ends.
Ludwig’s Mogul Chessboxing Championship pulls large viewership numbers, is not even midway performed
The Mogul Chessboxing Championship is a one-of-a-kind occasion, permitting individuals to showcase their expertise not solely in chess or video video games but additionally within the grueling sport of boxing.
Whereas Chessboxing is not at all a latest invention, the Content material Creator of the 12 months is by far the largest streamer to deliver it to the mainstream. Contemplating that he puffed up the occasion for the previous couple of months, it’s no surprise that the stream is racking up large viewership numbers so quick.
In a Twitter publish made earlier than the occasion even began, Ludwig famous that there have been greater than 100,000 folks ready for the Mogul Chessboxing Championship to start out, saying:
“One minute to showtime. That is gonna be fkn loopy.”
With so many common YouTubers and Twitch streamers taking part and attending the present, it was anticipated that the occasion would get a whole lot of viewers. Organizations reminiscent of Chess.com, Starforge Techniques, and Fansly are backing the occasion, lending it credibility.
Another excuse the Mogul Chessboxing Championship on Ludwig’s YouTube is racking up so many views is that the streamer has turned off co-streaming for different content material creators to maximise viewership numbers. In a Twitter publish, he wrote:
“The purpose is to get extra viewers than reacting to Dream’s face reveal LOL.”
Twitter reacts to Ludwig getting his report damaged
Fellow streamers reminiscent of BrookeAB, 100T Raven, and Ranboo have joined 1000’s of followers to congratulate Ludwig on the success of the Mogul Chessboxing Championship. Listed below are a couple of reactions from Twitter:
Individuals on-line have already flooded Ludwig’s Twitter account to reward the standard of the Chessboxing Championship. By the way, the stream can be testing a model new YouTube function that sees multi-track audio built-in into one stream, permitting for the occasion to be telecast in a number of languages.
Ahgren is thought for organizing large dwell occasions and has made a model out of his status as a number. The variability streamer dabbles in numerous video games, together with on-line chess and Smash Bros.