Ludwig successfully raises $100,000 in less than 24 hours during Subathon 2.0

On November 19, YouTube Gaming star Ludwig kicked off the much-anticipated Subathon 2.0. Earlier than the primary day had even ended, the streamer knowledgeable the group that he had efficiently raised $100,000.

He expressed gratitude to fellow content material creators Peter “PeterParkTV” and Hasan “HasanAbi” for his or her beneficiant and vital contributions to the charitable trigger. Ludwig’s tweet learn:

Followers react to Ludwig’s Subathon 2.0 elevating $100,000 in lower than 24 hours

The Los Angeles-based content material creator’s replace went viral and attracted greater than 110 fan reactions. HasanAbi replied, stating that he donated to “study Raze lineups”:

100 Thieves-affiliated content material creator Peter Park requested Ludwig to offer individuals “what they need.” He stated:

A number of group members congratulated the previous Twitch streamer and shared some healthful messages:

Listed here are some extra related fan reactions:

Viral moments from Subathon 2.0

A number of clips from the particular occasion have been shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with one extremely upvoted put up that includes Ludwig inaugurating the 50-hour-long broadcast.

Earlier than beginning the timer, he jokingly prompt that the expertise can be “depressing”, including:

“I am nervous. Dude, that is going to be depressing. There is not any bathe. There’s actually hundreds of individuals on this venue! There’s dozens individuals round me. I am not exaggerating. Anyway. 5, 4, three, two… all proper, we’re in. Yeah, yeah, yeah! I do not know why there’s individuals behind me? So bizarre.”

Timestamp: 00:02:35

One other subathon second that gained traction was when the 27-year-old acquired along with an expert chess boxer.

When the content material creator reached his donation aim, he arrange a problem and was subsequently punched by the athlete. Here is a 13-second lengthy clip from the occasion:

Timestamp: 03:19:14

Some bits about Subathon 2.0

Ludwig formally introduced Subathon 2.0 throughout a livestream on October 30. He defined what he can be doing throughout the 50-hour broadcast and known as it a “murderous Trueman Present“:

“So I got here to the conclusion that I might put myself within a glass field. Rig it with a bunch of cameras and each time I increase a sure sum of money for charity, I’ll permit the stream to torture me in quite a lot of methods. Residing out a murderous Trueman Present. David Blaine-esq. The place the more cash you give, the extra time I am going to spend within the field and the extra torture gadgets I’ll reside by.”

The streamer said that he might be elevating funds for organizations corresponding to No Child Hungry and Alveus Sanctuary:

“And all the cash that might be raised for this charity, 50 hours stream, might be break up throughout No Child Hungry. One among my favourite charities to work with. And Alveus Sanctuary. As a result of if I will reside a lifetime of a zoo animal, nicely then, I ought to most likely help the lives of zoo animals in all places.”

Ludwig’s Subathon 2.0 was nonetheless ongoing on the time of writing, with over 14 hours left on the clock. As well as, he had raised a complete of $201,286.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



