During another episode of The Yard on September 9, Ludwig Ahgren opened up about the machinations involved in shooting a YouTube survival video with Jimmy “MrBeast.” Shot in Panama, he emphasized how challenging and “awkward” the entire process was.

Being close friends, the American livestreamer has collaborated with the YouTube veteran quite a few times, attracting massive viewership. Speaking about his experience filming with Jimmy and his crew, Ludwig stated:

“I filmed my third MrBeast video, that was awkward.”

Ludwig reveals the hardest part of being in MrBeast’s video

Instead of disclosing any spoilers regarding the video, the American livestreamer revealed that the filming process took 24 hours. However, the entire endeavor contributed to a mere “90 seconds of the video.”

Speaking about his experience, he noted:

“I went to Panama, I filmed my third MrBeast video, that was awkward. It’s just hard to film a video like that…It’s 24 hours of living and then they use it for 90 seconds of the video. It’s just weird. Without giving them a spoiler for what the video was, yeah that’s what they do.”

As fellow podcast guests bombarded him with questions related to filming and behind-the-scenes shenanigans, Ludwig added:

“You have to kind of be weirdly on for a stretch when any moment could be used. They’re like constantly filming, which I find weird.”

Evidently, the most recent MrBeast video, in which Ludwig appeared, was posted on August 20, 2022. The content involved surviving a total of 31 hours in a deserted forest after being in a plane crash.

Essentially, MrBeast and Ludwig, along with their crew members, had to survive and function in the middle of the forest, whilst arranging for food and shelter. Naturally, the YouTube video instantly went viral on the red platform, boasting over 47 million views and 72k comments.

Fans react to The Yard episode

As expected, the podcast has been a huge hit, garnering a wave of reactions from fans worldwide. At the time of writing, it has already managed to pull a whopping 226k views.

Here’s what viewers had to say:

Fans react to the podcast episode (Imaeg via The Yard/YouTube)

Fans react to the podcast episode (Imaeg via The Yard/YouTube)

From collaborating together for a fun yet challenging survival video to relishing an amazing game of poker, Ludwig and MrBeast have fostered a cordial bond over the years.

Although filming in Panama has been quite a struggling experience for the YouTube personality, his friendship with MrBeast has certainly brought him a lot of memorable moments to reminisce upon in future podcast episodes.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul