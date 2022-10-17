Ludwig claims to have gotten in touch with Amouranth’s ‘assistant’

On October 17, YouTube Gaming star Ludwig offered an replace on Twitch streamer Kaitlyn “Amouranth.” He revealed that he had reached out to her, however was unable to get in contact.

Luckily, Ludwig was in a position to get by to Amouranth’s “assistant.” The latter claimed to have spoken with Kaitlyn “this morning” and acknowledged that the streamer was “secure and okay.” However, Ludwig was apprehensive of the assistant’s replace, and stated:

“I do not know. I might take it with a grain of salt, as a result of on the finish of the day, that is not Ammo.”

Ludwig supplies an replace about Amouranth after the latter accuses her husband of threatening her

Throughout the preliminary hours of Ludwig’s October 17 livestream, the YouTuber reacted to a number of prime posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. He stumbled upon fellow Twitch streamer Natalia “Alinity,” stating that she did a “welfare test” on Amouranth, following the latter’s emotional livestream:

“So, um, all I am going to say is that I wakened this morning, and I noticed the stuff on LSF (r/LivestreamFail subreddit), and I received a bit involved about Ammo. I attempted reaching her out, and I could not attain her out. So I did a welfare test on her. The police cannot inform me something about whether or not or not she’s okay, and that is actually all I can do.”

Upon listening to this, Ludwig revealed that he had additionally tried to contact Amouranth, however was unable to get by. Nonetheless, he was in a position to get in contact with the latter’s assistant:

“I reached out to Ammo, she did not hit me again. I did get involved together with her assistant, and her assistant stated that she spoke to Ammo this morning, and that Ammo was secure and okay.”

Timestamp: 00:46:26

Ludwig adopted up by saying that he was taking Amouranth’s replace from the assistant with a “grain of salt.” He additionally shared some particulars on the assistant he spoke with:

“It made me really feel a bit higher, but it surely actually is not nearly as good feeling, as if it was from Amouranth instantly. I do not suppose it was the identical assistant that was on the decision. I feel it was a distinct assistant.”

Followers react to the streamer’s replace on Amouranth

On the time of writing, Amouranth has not gone stay on her major Twitch channel following a distressing livestream on October 16. Moreover, she has not but offered any statements concerning the delicate matter.



