Samidare from Lucifer and the biscuit hammer anime. Pic credit score: Crunchyroll

The Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer Half 2 launch date will likely be within the Fall of 2022. The Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer anime, also referred to as Samidare of the Stars, or Hoshi no Samidare, will solely have 24 episodes in whole.

The announcement additionally states that the cours are consecutive, which suggests the 2nd cour will likely be streaming inside weeks of the first cour ending. Nonetheless, a abstract or recap episode has additionally been confirmed. Previous to Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer Half 2 releasing there will likely be a recap episode that doesn’t depend towards the entire episode depend of 24.

Whereas the precise launch dates haven’t been formally introduced but, assuming no manufacturing delays the Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer Episode 12 launch date needs to be on September 24, 2022. Which means the recap episode needs to be on October 1, 2022, after which the Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer Episode 13 launch date will likely be on October 8, 2022.

It’s very seemingly that Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer Season 2 gained’t occur because the anime needs to be a whole adaptation. The manga resulted in 2010 with solely 10 volumes.

Yuuhi and Samidare from Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer. Pic credit score: Studio NAZ

The Good and the Dangerous

After I first heard about Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer, I needed to love it. The premise is fascinating, it has a good plot, and the manga has a gentle fan base.

For those who haven’t watched the anime, this may have spoilers. As beforehand talked about, the manga was accomplished in 2010 with 10 volumes, however Seven Seas Leisure has launched it in 5 omnibus 2-n-1 editions.

And going by the anime with episode 8, Amamiya Yuuhi, and the Beast Knights half 2, we’re roughly in quantity 3 of the manga. The dangerous man, Animus, simply revealed himself in a jaw-dropping method.

And in keeping with Yuuhi’s narration, issues are about to choose up, which is superb as a result of the anime’s pacing wants assist. The anime and the manga begin the identical.

Yuuhi wakes as much as see a lizard on his chest and proceeds to toss the lizard out the window when he begins speaking to him! However as soon as the shock wears off, Yuuhi meets Samidare and accepts being her Knight.

And likewise agrees to assist her destroy the world, a lot to Noi the lizard’s dismay and fan’s delight! However then we hit Yuuhi’s backstory and his trauma together with his grandfather, and issues pace up horribly.

Because of his grandfather’s abuse, Yuuhi believes he can’t stay his life with out being in chains. However he hates his grandfather’s chains, so he depends on Samidare to command him to return to his grandfather’s home.

We don’t know if the remainder of Yuuhi’s household is aware of what occurred between them, but it surely is senseless based mostly on the pacing and the affect on Yuuhi. And sadly, the remainder of the episodes deal with the emotional beats the identical method.

Yuuhi reveals that his grandfather as soon as chained him up for 3 days and nights as a result of Yuuhi dared to make a buddy and introduced him dwelling to play. He additionally instructed him:

don’t make enemies; they’ll stab you within the intestine

don’t make associates; they’ll stab you within the again

everybody, together with you and I, are scumbags!

Thrice a day whereas Yuuhi was rising up. And but, after dwelling with one in every of Yuuhi’s cousins for about 10 months, he’s modified and needs Yuuhi to forgive him.

I liked Yuuhi’s response to this, but it surely might have been higher.

The Ugly

Regardless of having the unique creator, Satoshi Mizukami serving to to jot down the scripts, the anime lacks ardour. For instance, the opening animation is simply taken from the anime episodes however as nonetheless photos.

The story’s path felt off and instructed out of order and never in a flashback method! Shortly after assembly Hangetsu, the Canine Knight, he tells Yuuhi that he is aware of the opposite two are as much as one thing.

But it surely’s not proven how he might know since neither Yuuhi nor Samidare has tried to do something! So apart from a number of Golems, and Hangetsu dying in episode 5, the plot has barely progressed.

And all the things from his remaining moments to episodes 6 and seven has solely been complicated. I’ll hold watching Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer to see if the anime improves.

It’s not the worst anime I’m seen, but it surely wants assist. The nods to magical lady tropes are in every single place, and I find it irresistible! However sure decisions throughout the gag moments want work.

Corresponding to what can be a panty shot in some other anime however is simply closely implied right here. For those who can present Samidare’s older sister in her underwear, you possibly can present the complete impact of the panty shot as an alternative of shifting the skirts.

If it occurred within the manga, then both do it proper or in no way. Yuuhi’s persona has additionally been altered from the manga. He’s alleged to be extra gung-ho about Samidare’s plan, and he was alleged to get lizard eyes when he was speaking about killing individuals.

In different phrases, Yuuhi needs to be insane and never care about anybody besides Samidare. Right here’s hoping the remainder of the anime will get it proper.