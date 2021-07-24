Lucasfilm reveals one of the main axes of the third season with this great poster

While the Mandalorian season 3 has yet to be officially released, it shouldn’t be too late. During Comic-Con, which is currently taking place in San Diego (and especially online, as it is not open to the public), Disney has revealed a first teaser on the future of the series. An important element that is sure to be the focus of the said season’s storyline, accompanied by Grogu aka “Baby Yoda” and Luke Skywalker.

The Mandalorian season 3: a popular teaser

Season 2 of The Mandalorian ended late last year, ending a series of cameo and Easter egg-filled storylines for all Star Wars fans. In the last few minutes, thanks to the magic of digital imagery, fans have been able to watch a very young Mark Hamill. The latter receives the young grogu from the hands of the Mandalorian to be trained in power. While the child’s future is still pending, an official billboard shakes our beliefs.

We do not yet know the official release date of season 3, it was officially announced during filming. However, we can now say that it will necessarily be related to the training of Grogu as Jedi, or at least as a force receptive being. Because during Comic-Con the following poster was revealed. It shows Mark Hamill (young) and Grogu, both floating different parts of a lightsaber. The poster was also retweeted by its artist, Russel Walks, and we’re going to let you enjoy it.

Hey Here is the new piece by Luke and Grogu that I created for my pals @intltrends. It’s called “Size Matters Not”. Man folks, I am so lucky to be able to play in such a wonderful galactic sandbox. #starwars #TheMandalorian #grogu #LukeSkywalker pic.twitter.com/b8oIjtDHLM

July 24, 2021

From training to the creation of the saber?

More specifically, when Grogu is taking care of levitating the various parts of the lightsaber, Luke is holding a strange yellow stone in his hand. This is a kyber crystal, an essential part of making a lightsaber. Put simply, they vibrate the power in the individual and make it possible to display the plasma of the weapon. The stones are originally colorless. They change in contact with the user. These stones can be found on some planets. Some even say that the Sith used it to make ancient superweapons thanks to giant kyber crystals visible in The Clone Wars.

As mentioned earlier, it is entirely possible that this is one of the main axes of season three of The Mandalorian: training Grogu to be a Jedi and getting him to take the initiation course until he has “his own kyber crystal and lightsaber.” receives”. . In addition, these crystals were used to build the Death Star. A logical hypothesis would be that two groups face each other in the search for these mighty stones. The poster leaves little doubt about the temporality of season 3, which logically should take place some time after the events at the end of the second season.

Mark Hamill: still young digitally

The poster also leaves no doubt that Mark Hamill will keep his digitally rejuvenated look that has puzzled many internet users.

It’s pretty exciting to have that look at what to expect the little grogu, although we already want to know a little more about this baby’s fate, especially when it is known in the post-The Mandalorian trilogy that Luke’s Jedi Academy was razed to the ground by Kylo Ren. What we do know, however, is that the Wookies will be back.