Luc Besson celebrates his comeback with a poignant drama about the universe of dogs

Filmmaker Luc Besson prepares to return to the front of the stage. In fact, despite his legal setbacks, the French director already has his next project. His new film will be titled Dogman and will be played by American comedian Caleb Landry Jones. Find out everything we know about this new project.

The return of Luc Besson

According to Variety, Luc Besson is preparing a new film. In fact, the filmmaker wrote and will direct his new feature film, Dogman. The latter is produced by LBP-Banner and its EuropaCorp company, now owned by New York-based Vine Alternative. Dogman is slated to go into production next May for a shoot between France and the US. The story tells the long story of a life-disturbed child who grows up and survives because of his love for dogs. On the production side, Luc Besson can count on the tireless support of Virginie Besson-Silla, who produced the artist’s last five films.

In front of his camera, Luc Besson selected the young actor Caleb Jones. At the age of 32, the latter has already had a lively career with appearances in The Social Network, in the skin of the Howler in X-Men: The Beginning, in The Florida Project or, more recently, in the excellent 3 Billboards. Not so long ago, Caleb Jones made a very strong impression with his new film Nitram, due to open in French cinemas in April.

The filmmaker needs to raise the bar

Dogman will therefore mark Luc Besson’s return behind the camera after a three-year hiatus since his last film: Anna. A break that can be explained in particular with his annoyances with the law. In the last three years of his career, Luc Besson has appeared in court. The filmmaker was accused of rape by actress Sand Van Roy. After three and a half years of legal proceedings, the director was dismissed last December. But the director may not be completely out of these cases as other women testified to Mediapart that they denounced inappropriate gestures or sexual assault on the part of Luc Besson. Sequel follows.