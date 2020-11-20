Lubricity Improvers Market Is Expected To Register A Substantial CAGR In The Forecast Period Of 2019-2026 | Major Giants – Afton Chemical, Dow, BASF SE, The Lubrizol Corporation

A large scale Lubricity Improvers Market report gives wide-ranging analysis of the market structure and the evaluations of the various segments and sub-segments of the Lubricity Improvers industry. This market research report takes into account the comprehension of business goals and requirements to bridge the gap by delivering the most proper and suitable solutions. This market report contains company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2020 – 2026. The Lubricity Improvers report makes organization up to date with the profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics.

Global lubricity improvers market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the advancements of components equipped in vehicles requiring better protection against sludge formation.

Market Definition: Global Lubricity Improvers Market

Lubricity improvers are a category of fuel additives that are incorporated with various fuel types to improve the lubricity of the said product. The modifications in diesel fuels that have been a result of reduced levels of sulfur content in them after a number of governments regulated the content of sulfur in fuels. Reduced sulfur quantity results in lower lubricity requiring usage of additives helping complement the ULSD (Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel).

Market Drivers:

Availability of stringent forms of regulations regarding the emissions and VOC, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased usage of these products so that the maintenance costs of various equipment can be reduced, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Complications in the production process of these products requiring extra care and precautionary measures, this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Growing adoption of biofuels, is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lubricity Improvers Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Lubricity Improvers Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Lubricity Improvers manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Afton Chemical, Dow, Total, BASF SE, The Lubrizol Corporation, Innospec, Chevron Corporation, Infineum International Limited, Abhitech Energycon Acpaegypt , Huntsman InternationalFuel Additive Science Technologies Limited, Baker Hughes, a GE companyEcolab, Dorfketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. and SI Group,

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Dorfketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd. announced that they had introduced a new product series of fuel performance additives. The product lines launched under the newly formulated brands such as “mph” and “milEx”. Both of the product lines developed with the company’s proprietary manufacturing methods. This launch ensures that the company is established in providing unique complementary solutions from one unified provider.

In January 2018, Millers Oils Ltd announced that they had acquired Fuel Additive Science Technologies Limited. This acquisition also includes the operations and products of the “Exocet” brand. This acquisition will also expand the geographical presence of the company in providing fuel additives and associated production technology which will help in further innovations and advancements in product offerings.

