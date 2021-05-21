Lubricant Antioxidants Market (COVID-19 updated) Report 2021, BASF SE, Chevron Oronite Company, Afton Chemical, Infenium, ENI, Growth opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Fast. MR has recently added a systematic review of the global Lubricant Antioxidants market to its large repository. This intelligence analysis contains inquiries focused on existing scenarios, historical data, and forecasts for the future. This research report has examined reliable data on different factors such as form, scale, application, and end user. It provides a 360-degree view of the industries’ economic environment. As a result, organisations can better understand the risks and problems they face.

Geographic segmentation is based on many core regions, including North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and India, as well as particular areas based on production and demand. The study spends a significant amount of time discussing existing innovations and their effect on business development. Some important statistics have been listed successfully in order to explain the market’s potential expansion. It provides a concise overview of the Lubricant Antioxidants market industries, which can be seen as a guide to fully comprehending the sector.

Finally, it focuses on limiting forces, which aids in addressing the threats and obstacles that various stakeholders face.

LUBRICANT ANTIOXIDANTS MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Type Outlook

Based on type, the market is segmented into primary and secondary antioxidants, respectively. Primary antioxidants comprise of aminic and phenolic sub-segments. Similarly, secondary antioxidants consists of phosphite and thioester subcategories.

The demand for primary antioxidants is likely to grow at a steady rate over the coming years. The product offers a quick reaction with free radicals during propagation medium, thereby reducing the degradation process by creating stable new radicals. The demand for the segment is likely to prosper owing to the increasing sales volume of automotive vehicles around the globe. As per publications by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) in 2018, the overall automotive sales volume in the U.S. increased from nearly 17.2 million units in 2017 to approximately 17.3 million units in 2018. Thus, the new automotive fleet is projected to influence the lubricant antioxidants demand positively.

Application Outlook

Based on application, the market is segmented into automotive & transportation, industrial, speciality & fuels, and others. The demand from automotive & transportation segment is likely to observe the highest growth over the forecast period. Thereby becoming one of the primary drivers for the growth of lubricant antioxidants market.

The growing population coupled with rapid urbanization, is likely to drive the demand for efficient transportation systems. The movement towards the preferred mode of transportation is expected to boost the market growth of the lubricant antioxidants over the forecasted period. Besides, rising production of heavy commercial vehicles (HCV), especially in the South America region is projected to accelerate demand for the product further. For instance, as per publications by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) in 2018, the production of HCV observed growth from 20,643 units in 2017 to 28,536 in 2018. Thus, new HCV fleet in the region is likely to drive the demand for antioxidants over the coming years

Regional Analysis

The coverage of research reports includes all five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market is also analyzed country wise; we have covered almost every major country in all five continents. The report discusses the major players across each regional market. Further, it explains the major drivers and market dynamics of the market and current trends within the specific region.

• North America (United States and Canada).

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America).

• Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific).

• Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Russia, Spain and Rest of Europe).

• Middle East and Africa (GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Leading Key Players-

The key vendors of the industry comprise of many global companies as well as some prominent regional players. The leading players of the industry include of BASF SE, Chevron Oronite Company, Afton Chemical, Infenium, ENI, Evonik, Lubrizol, LANXESS, ADEKA Corporation, and Songwon Industrial Group.

