LTE Advanced Pro Market: Innovations in the Telecommunication Industry Paves Way for Growth

The global LTE advanced pro market size is experiencing a significant growth, and is expected to grow considerably in next few years. LTE Advanced Pro is the name for 3GPP release and is also called 4.5G, 4.5G pro, and Pre-5G. It is the modern technology of LTE networks as its aim is to provide higher bitrates and peak data rates such as download speed up to 3Gbps & upload speed up to 1.5Gbps. It also focuses on providing higher capacity and with the help of carrier aggregation (CA) functionalities, improving performance of edge cells such as DL 2X2 MIMO. Sharing of licensed and unlicensed spectrum is also possible as LTE-advanced pro has introduced the concept of license assisted access. Innovations in the telecommunication industry paves way for improved and better LTE technologies such as 4.9G & 5G.

Key players of the LTE advanced pro market analyzed in the research include LM Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies, Samsung, ZTE Corporation, Intel Corporation, Cavium, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Ciena Corporation, NEC Technologies India Private Ltd., and Others They have adopted various strategies including new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, agreements, and others to gain a stronghold and international presence across the world.

The global LTE advanced pro market is segmented into Communication infrastructure, core network technology, deployment location, end user and region. Based on Communication infrastructure, the market is further segmented into small cell, macro cell, and RAN (radio access network) equipment, and DAS (distributed antenna system). In terms of core network technology, the market is sub-divided into software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV). Based on deployment location, the market is bifurcated further into rural areas, urban areas, highways, public spaces residential areas, sme’s, large enterprises, and others. Geographically, the global market is divided across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

The major driving factors for growth of LTE Advanced pro market are rising demand for better network coverage, optimized connectivity and reduced latency. Apart from these other driving factors are delivering higher bitrates in a cost efficient way and improving network efficiency with added functionality. However, the factors such as synchronization robustness and waveform flexibility are expected to hinder the market growth. Contrarily, investments in telecommunications, trend of high-speed connectivity is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market.

New product launches to flourish the LTE advanced pro market

Qualcomm launched the world’s first 2Gbps LTE advanced pro modem- snapdragon X24 in 2018. The speed of this LTE advanced pro modem is double the speed of first generation Gigabit LTE modem. It is also the industry’s first announced 7nm chip.

Increase in speed and improved capacity that Snapdragon X24 offers would enhance services and applications such as VR videos, gaming, downloading, and streaming movies in 4K and higher resolutions in just few seconds. Moreover, it has high power efficiency and smaller size has helped the product to flourish the market.

Surge in use in IoT

LTE IoT is advanced pro LTE network deployed globally to meet requirements of 5G IoT. Hence, it eradicates the need to wait for 5G to acquire the market and to connect new industries because of the expansion of LTE network. LTE IoT was introduced in 3GPP release as part of the LTE advanced pro platform, owing to low power devices to WAN and due to increase in usage of IoT in commercial, manufacturing, and logistics. Thus, surge in use of IoT applications in these industries has led to growth of LTE Advanced Pro networks market.

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

Covid-19 has created major concerns and hardships amongst people and businesses across the globe.

Most companies have business continuity plans but those plans are not fully operational.

The ongoing crisis demand better telecommunication network and networking infrastructure, owing to shift to remote work adopted across the globe. This also increases infrastructure and security risks for telecommunication providers.

The global supply chain has been affected as the manufacturing and delivery of the network equipment will be delayed. Moreover, projects of adopting 5G networks would be delayed further.

This further affects their revenues as telecommunication providers have high debt loads.

Telecommunication providers must be prepared to face challenges from the uncertainty caused by pandemic.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global LTE advanced pro market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global LTE advanced pro industry growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global LTE advanced Pro networks market trends analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the LTE Advanced Pro Market research report:

Who are the leading market players active in the LTE advanced pro market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the LTE advanced pro market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

