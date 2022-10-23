LSU re-enters at No. 18 ahead of visit from ‘Bama

LSU re-entered The Related Press School Soccer ballot at No. 18 on Sunday and No. 25 South Carolina earned a rating for the primary time in 4 seasons.

The primary six groups within the AP High 25 introduced by Areas Financial institution held their spots after both successful and never taking part in this previous weekend.

Georgia is No. 1 for the third straight week, with No. 2 Ohio State gaining floor after it blew out Iowa. The Bulldogs, who had been idle, obtained 31 first-place votes and 1,530 factors, and the Buckeyes acquired 18 first-place votes and 1,513 factors.

No. 3 Tennessee obtained 13 first-place votes. No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama additionally held their spots, with the Tigers receiving a first-place vote.

No. 7 TCU moved up a spot after remaining unbeaten with a second-half comeback towards Kansas State. Oregon jumped two spots to a season-high No. 8 after routing UCLA.

Oklahoma State is No. 9, adopted by Southern California and Wake Forest in a tie at No. 10.

LSU, in its first season beneath coach Brian Kelly, handed Mississippi its first lack of the season in emphatic style and moved again into the rankings forward of its recreation towards Alabama on Nov. 5 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Tigers had been ranked for per week earlier this month earlier than dropping to Tennessee. They improved to 6-2 by outscoring Ole Miss 42-3 after falling behind by 14 within the first half.

South Carolina, beneath second-year coach Shane Beamer, is ranked for the primary time since a one-week stint after the opening weekend of the 2018 season. The Gamecocks beat Texas A&M to enhance to 5-2. They haven’t been ranked this late in a season since 2013.

POLL POINTS

LSU transferring into the rankings earlier than its off week ensures that Tigers-Tide will probably be a matchup of ranked groups for the primary time because the SEC West rivals performed a 1 vs. 2 recreation in 2019.

Alabama is off subsequent week, too.

The Tigers backslid after successful the nationwide title in ’19 and had been unranked after they performed the Crimson Tide every of the final two seasons.

That snapped a string of 14 straight seasons wherein LSU and Alabama had been each ranked after they performed.

—LSU and Tulane are each ranked for the primary time since 1998, although the Louisiana faculties had been heading in several instructions after they overlapped that season.

For 2 weeks at the start of October the Tigers and Inexperienced Wave had been within the High 25, however LSU fell out the subsequent week and completed 4-7. The Inexperienced Wave went on to an unbeaten season and completed No. 7.

OUT

—Texas is unranked once more after blowing a second-half lead at Oklahoma State. The Longhorns fell to 4-3.

—Mississippi State as soon as once more had the misfortune of catching Alabama instantly after a Tide loss and was knocked out of the rankings. The Bulldogs did rating a landing in Tuscaloosa for the primary time since 2014. It got here on the final play of the sport.

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC — 7 (Nos. 1, 3, 6, 15, 17, 19, 25).

ACC — 5 (Nos. 5, 11, 16, 21, 24).

Huge Ten — 4 (Nos. 2, 4, 13, 17)

Pac-12 — 4 (Nos. 8, 10, 12, 14).

Huge 12 — 3 (Nos. 7, 9, 23).

American — 2 (Nos. 20, 22).

RANKED vs. RANKED

After having a complete of 11 video games matching ranked groups the previous two weeks, the subsequent slate shouldn’t be fairly so juicy.

—No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State. Sixth straight assembly with each ranked. The Buckeyes have received the earlier 5.

—No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee. Final time the Wildcats and Volunteers had been each ranked after they performed was 1951.

—No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State. The second assembly out of 65 matchups with each ranked. The primary was 2011, when the Cowboys received 52-45.

