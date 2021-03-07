Lower wages for women – many unemployed in pandemic | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – On average, women in Germany still earn significantly less than men.

For example, the average gross salary for women who work full-time was 3,117 euros per month, for men 3,560 euros. This is evident from data from the Federal Labor Office (BA), which is available to the dpa and which the BA has compiled for the left in the Bundestag on the occasion of Women’s Day next Monday. They indicate the status at the end of 2019. The low wage share was 15.5 percent for men and 25.8 percent for women.

The differences are particularly large in some industries. In the field of arts, entertainment and other services, the so-called median wage of women was 23.77 percent lower than that of men – women reached 2,619 euros, men at 3,436 euros. There was a particularly clear difference in absolute figures for financial and insurance services: at 4,336 euros, women had an average of 1,314 euros less.

In the corona pandemic that followed, unemployment among women rose more sharply than among men, from February 2020 to January 2021 for women by 5.7 percent and for men by 1.8 percent. In some cases it was mainly women who had to become unemployed, for example in the areas of “arts, entertainment, other services, private households”. Of the 99,684 newcomers, 59,884 were women. In the health and social services there were 155,004 women – out of a total of 199,898 participants.

In mid-2020, 4.1 million women and 2.9 million men were doing mini-jobs.

Left-wing MP Sabine Zimmermann told the DPA: “Women are still disadvantaged in the labor market, so it doesn’t help to cover up and put things into perspective.” The federal government should establish rules for equal money for equal work. “In general, old role models must finally be broken, which also ensure that there are typical, often low-paid, female jobs and better-paid, typical male jobs,” warned Zimmermann.

Zimmermann paid particular attention to mini-jobs, which are much more often performed by women. In the labor market debate, they are often seen as a welcome opportunity, especially for women, to earn something. Zimmermann said, “In the absence of alternatives, mini-jobs are in many cases forced part-time work.” Often they are a poverty trap for women – the result is low pension entitlements. In the absence of a better work-life balance, many women still have to choose between job and child.