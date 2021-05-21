Lower Saxony will not abolish the mask requirement in retail | Free press

Hanover (dpa) – After frequent criticism, including from the federal government, Lower Saxony does not lift the mask requirement in retail for a short time at low incidence rates. The state government decided Friday afternoon.

The draft for a relaxation of the country’s corona rules initially provided for the removal of the mask requirement from Tuesday after Pentecost in regions with a stable seven-day incidence below 35.

However, after Pentecost in Lower Saxony, after the Corona ordinance was amended, the testing requirement for retailers in regions with a seven-day incidence below 50 will no longer be required. The condition is that the value is not reached on five consecutive working days. . The respective rural districts and cities can then issue a corresponding order to lift the testing requirement.

When it came to the planned abolition of the mask requirement, the state government initially referred to expert assessments that retail is not a driver of the contamination rate. As government spokeswoman Anke Pörksen said on Friday, after the plan became known, the government received a lot of critical reaction from the population and from retailers. This has led to reconsideration of the relaxation.

Although the relaxation step was already included in a step-by-step plan that was presented almost two weeks ago, it did not lead to discussion because an incidence of 35 still seemed a long way off, says Poerksen.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn promoted careful opening steps and continued important protections with distance and masks. “Our impatience should not ultimately lead to cheerfulness,” said the CDU politician in Berlin. He is under the impression that “weekly easing is currently taking place in some countries”. However, it has been agreed between the federal government and the states to wait two or three weeks for possible follow-up steps and to see what consequences this has for the infection process. In view of protective masks, Spahn said, compared to other things, this is a tedious yet manageable measure, which has now become a part of everyday life for the vast majority.

Meanwhile, the federal government dismisses a possible relaxation of mask-wearing rules in Germany as premature. There is reason enough “not to give up this effective mask tool,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert in Berlin. Wearing a mask and keeping your distance are “the simplest and most effective means” of protecting you from infection.

In Lower Saxony, the incidence over seven days is 47.1. Nationally, 67.3 per 100,000 people are currently infected with corona within a week. Seibert recalled that last summer’s values ​​were just a few numbers. This “lowest level” has not yet been reached. There is much to be said for “maintaining the basic rules of distance, hygiene, mask and ventilation”. The pandemic is not over yet.

Robert Koch Institute (RKI) chairman Lothar Wieler said there is growing evidence of how effective masks are in everyday situations. If it were now relaxed, “basic protection” would have to be maintained by everyone as far as possible from a distance, hygiene and masks.

Patient advocates warned against relaxing the mask requirement. “No product is sold in Germany just because the mask requirement is no longer applicable in retail,” said Eugen Brysch, director of the German Patient Protection Foundation. Mouth and nose protection is the simplest hygiene rule as long as not enough people have been vaccinated. There was also outrage and misunderstanding on the social networks. Under the hashtag «#diemaskebleibtauf», many Twitter users posted that they would not agree to a relaxation.

The president of the Society for Aerosol Research, Christof Asbach, made it clear that the incidence of seven days ultimately only gives an indication of the likelihood that you will encounter an infectious person in, for example, shops. As long as there is a risk of infection, measures such as wearing a mask and ventilation should remain unchanged from an aerosol-physical point of view. “What incidence, but what action to take, is a purely political compromise that cannot be justified or countered in terms of aerosol science,” Asbach told the DPA.