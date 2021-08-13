lower price for this wireless active noise canceling headset

You don’t want in-ear headphones anymore or you just don’t like it, here’s a nice discount on a great wireless headset with active noise cancellation, it’s the JBL Club 950.

JBL Club 950: ANC headphones with long battery life

JBL is a recognized brand in the audio world and its Club 950 headphones are really interesting for those who are looking for a comfortable model and want lots of features to get the most out of their playlists.

If this headset works in bluetooth, it can also be used in wired mode. It has a built-in microphone that makes it easy to communicate with the people you are speaking to when you receive a call or call the Google Assistant. And the controls are easy to access when you hang up or just want to browse your music. D.

In terms of sound, the JBL Pure Bass technology is used, which accentuates the audio quality especially in the bass range of the 40 mm speakers. After all, JBL announces no less than 45 hours of autonomy on a single charge, a real record.

Instead of 199.99 euros, it is currently 169.99 euros, a very good price considering the product quality. And if you’re tired of vacuuming, here’s another great deal on a Xiaomi Roborock E4 that will make your life easier.

3 good reasons to crack

Record-breaking battery life Conveniently integrated Google Assistant

