Lower price for this 2TB PNY XLR8 SSD that will boost your PC’s performance

You want to increase the performance of your PC by adding an SSD drive for your storage. Here is a good plan that you should like. It is the PNY XLR8 with a capacity of 2 TB.

PNY XLR8: a powerful SSD

SSDs were a revolution and almost all PCs have been equipped with them since then. However, they are not all the same and some manufacturers are known for producing quality products. This is the case with PNY.

This action concerns the PNY XLR8 with a capacity of 2 TB, with which you can easily save your data, your software and games, but also your operating system. With the latter, you gain transmission speed and reliability.

Here is the data from PNY to this SSD:

Bandwidth up to 6 Gbit / s via the SATA III interface. Maximum sequential read speed of 560 MB / s. Maximum sequential write speed of 530 MB / s

This SSD can easily be placed in a stationary PC, but also in a laptop PC, provided a planned location is available.

As a bonus, this 2 TB PNY XLR8 has a 5 year guarantee!

While it was at the suggested price of 219 euros, it is currently 207 euros. And if you’re a gamer, here’s another promo for a Razer gaming headset.

Why fall for this SSD?

Read and write performance 5 year guarantee A good 2TB capacity

