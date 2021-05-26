Lower expectations: The new “Friends” special will not be a fictional episode

In Friends: The Reunion, which hits HBO this Thursday, the actors won’t play the famous characters.

It is not known how long it will take.

Monica, Phoebe, Rachel, Chandler, Joey and Ross finally meet on the same couch – in the studio where it all happened, Warner Bros. Stage 24, in Burbank, California. Only at this special “Friends” gathering will they be just like Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

The actors will not play their legendary characters from the comedy, which began in 1994 and lasted ten years. So don’t create expectations that only add to your greatest depression. Make a note of the following: “Friends: The Reunion” simply brings together the actors who promise to take a nostalgic trip back in time and share experiences and impressions – but it won’t be fiction.

“I will be David. Nothing is written and we have no character, ”Schwimmer said in an interview with Graham Norton’s program in April, despite leaving a hint that at least one other moment will come. “We’re all ourselves, although there is a part of the meeting that I can’t talk about, but we all read something.”

People magazine said later in May that the six friends will read an excerpt from the legendary episode “The One With the Jellyfish” – and that there will be a replica of the season four quiz game in which Rachel and Monica hit their apartment bet and lose catastrophically.

The special premieres this Thursday May 27th on HBO Portugal – the streaming platform where you can also revisit the ten production seasons. HBO has never announced the length of this meeting, but it is expected to be relatively long as it will have several special guests.

Ben Winston directed Friends: The Reunion with the show’s executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. This meeting has been discussed for a long time, but the special episode has been postponed several times – first for production reasons; after that because of the pandemic.

This emotional reunion may have been particularly difficult because of the occupation. Variety Magazine writes that the actors received at least the equivalent of more than two million euros each to make this special.

The comedy may have ended 17 years ago, but its popularity has never ceased to exist – in fact, there has been an audience boom in recent years, with the advent of streaming platforms, which has led to “friends” becoming too one of the comedies were most popular TV series from Netflix.

Because of this, HBO, which is part of the same company as Warner Bros., took over the broadcast rights to the studios that originally produced and distributed the series and sat on this long-awaited meeting.

If you want to find out who the guests on Friends: The Reunion are – some of whom have no obvious connection to the series – click the gallery. Also read NiT's article about the house in Lisbon that is available for rent and is the same as Monica's apartment in "Friends".