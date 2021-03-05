Low Voltage Motor Control Center Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Reviews and Analysis 2021 Along With Study Reports 2026 | Tesco Controls Inc., Mitsubhishi Electric Corporation, Allis Electric Co Ltd, Weg SA

The Low Voltage Motor Control Center Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Low Voltage Motor Control Center market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Low Voltage Motor Control Center market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Low Voltage Motor Control Center market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Low Voltage Motor Control Center industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The low voltage motor control center (LVMCC) market was valued at USD 3699.6 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 4456.95 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.2%, during the period of 2021 – 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Low Voltage Motor Control Center Market: Tesco Controls Inc., Mitsubhishi Electric Corporation, Allis Electric Co Ltd, Weg SA, Eaton Corporation PLC, Rockwell Automation Inc, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., and others.

Key Market Trends

Oil and Gas Refineries to Witness the Significant Growth

– Low voltage motor control centers are used in oil and gas refineries to centrally control the electric motors driving various industrial processes such as pumping, production and processing, air compressors, drilling, etc.

– According to the recent report published by the National Petroleum Council (NPC) in the United States total, global energy demand will grow by 50% to 60% between 2019 to 2030. Hence, oil companies would boost its production to meet the surging demand and fuel the growth of low-voltage and medium-voltage control center in the sector.

– Moreover, many global companies are also innovating new features in their low voltage motor offerings, in order to target a vast range of applications in the sector. For instance, in 2019, ABB launched its new low voltage IEC (LV) flameproof motors in frame sizes 80-132 that offer the same safety and efficiency features usually found in the company’s larger products. The company has developed these motors, especially for use in hazardous and explosive oil and gas industry environments, such as in offshore oil rig.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Grow Significantly

Asia-Pacific is one of the most significant markets for the LV motors and LV MCC. The region offers massive growth potentials to the studied market vendorss, owing to the growing adoption of automation across the various end-user industries in the region. The energy concern in the region is also increasing the adoption of low voltage electrical equipment and motivating many companies to develop energy-efficient and compact electrical equipment and devices, hence further driving the studied market growth.

Recent developments in the market are –

February 2020 – Eaton Corporation and Abunayyan Holding formed a joint venture, to produce and service low and medium voltage switchgear in the Middle East. The venture may operate as Eaton Arabia in locations in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dammam, and Saudi Arabia.

January 2020 – Rockwell launched the new motor protection circuit breakers that offer space, time, and cost savings. The circuit breakers are enabled by UL approval for use in group installation. This type of installation can reduce panel space, installation and wiring time, and overall costs by eliminating the need for individual branch short-circuit protective devices for each motor circuit.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Low Voltage Motor Control Center Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

