Low Voltage Energy Distribution Market Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027

Low voltage energy distribution market analysis helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis.

Global Low Voltage Energy Distribution Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains the data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing usage of low voltage energy distribution in various applications is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Low voltage network or secondary network is used to carry current from transformer to the electric meter of individual users and are usually operate at low voltage level. The main aim of the low voltage energy distribution is to provide protection and safety to the building. These low voltage energy distributions are widely used in applications like power plant, commercial sites, industrial sites and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of low voltage energy distribution in power plant, commercial sites etc. are driving the market growth

Technological advancement and development is driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High price of the larger conductor required to transmit high current is restraining the market growth

High voltage drop and low efficiency is another factor restraining the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Low Voltage Energy Distribution Market

By Product Type

Fixed Type

Drawer Type

By Applications

Power Plant

Industrial Sites

Commercial Sites

Others

By Sales Channel

Direct Channel

Indirect Channel

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, ABB announced the launch of their new low-voltage ReliaGear switchgear, SafeT switchboard, SafeT panelboard & busway which has expanded its power distribution equipment portfolio. The main aim is to provide the customers with low-voltage power distribution solutions that are reliable, safer, smaller, and smarter.

In July 2017, Schneider Electric announced that they have acquired Asco Power Technologies so that they can enhance their Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Power Platform. The main aim of the acquisition is to provide most advanced solutions and technologies for critical buildings. This will also help the company to expand their business in healthcare, data centers, financial services and other critical buildings.

Competitive Analysis

Global low voltage energy distribution market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of low voltage energy distribution market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in low voltage energy distribution market are Schneider Electric, Siemens, GENERAL ELECTRIC, ABB, Eaton, Hager Group, CHINT Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Delta Electrics, alfanar Group, Kane Engineering Group, Inc., HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS, Fluke Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Littelfuse, Inc., Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co.,Ltd.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed.

Major Highlights of Low Voltage Energy Distribution market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Low Voltage Energy Distribution market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Low Voltage Energy Distribution market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Low Voltage Energy Distribution market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

