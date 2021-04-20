Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Likely to Emerge Over A Period Of 2021 – 2027
Low Voltage DC-DC LED DriversDue to increasing energy regulations, most people are familiar by now with the long life spans and energy savings associated with LEDs, or light-emitting diodes. And these innovative light sources require specialized devices called LED drivers to operate. LED drivers (also known as LED power supplies) are similar to ballasts for fluorescent lamps or transformers for lowvoltage bulbs: they provide LEDs with the electricity they require to function and perform at their best. LED drivers convert higher voltage, alternating current to low voltage, direct current. They also keep the voltage and current flowing through an LED circuit at its rated level. This report studies the Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers market.
Asia-Pacific has the largest global sales in Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers in 2017.
In the industry, Texas Instruments profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Linear Technology and Diodes Incorporated ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 24.31%, 11.24% and 8.90% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
The Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on ’Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers market majors.
This survey takes into account the value of Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Diodes Incorporated, STMicroelectronics, Monolithic power systems, MEAN WELL, Infineon, ON Semiconductor, Richtek, ISSI, Fitipower, XP Power, LUXdrive,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• Buck, Boost, Multi-channel, Others
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• LED Lighting, Consumer Electronics, Others
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
The Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
