Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Likely to Emerge Over A Period Of 2021 – 2027

Low Voltage DC-DC LED DriversDue to increasing energy regulations, most people are familiar by now with the long life spans and energy savings associated with LEDs, or light-emitting diodes. And these innovative light sources require specialized devices called LED drivers to operate. LED drivers (also known as LED power supplies) are similar to ballasts for fluorescent lamps or transformers for lowvoltage bulbs: they provide LEDs with the electricity they require to function and perform at their best. LED drivers convert higher voltage, alternating current to low voltage, direct current. They also keep the voltage and current flowing through an LED circuit at its rated level. This report studies the Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers market.

Asia-Pacific has the largest global sales in Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers in 2017.

In the industry, Texas Instruments profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Linear Technology and Diodes Incorporated ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 24.31%, 11.24% and 8.90% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

The Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Diodes Incorporated, STMicroelectronics, Monolithic power systems, MEAN WELL, Infineon, ON Semiconductor, Richtek, ISSI, Fitipower, XP Power, LUXdrive,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Buck, Boost, Multi-channel, Others

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• LED Lighting, Consumer Electronics, Others

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

Get Detailed Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Buck

1.2.3 Boost

1.2.4 Multi-channel

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 LED Lighting

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Production

2.1 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Texas Instruments

12.1.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

12.1.2 Texas Instruments Overview

12.1.3 Texas Instruments Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Texas Instruments Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Product Description

12.1.5 Texas Instruments Related Developments

12.2 Analog Devices

12.2.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information

12.2.2 Analog Devices Overview

12.2.3 Analog Devices Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Analog Devices Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Product Description

12.2.5 Analog Devices Related Developments

12.3 Diodes Incorporated

12.3.1 Diodes Incorporated Corporation Information

12.3.2 Diodes Incorporated Overview

12.3.3 Diodes Incorporated Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Diodes Incorporated Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Product Description

12.3.5 Diodes Incorporated Related Developments

12.4 STMicroelectronics

12.4.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

12.4.2 STMicroelectronics Overview

12.4.3 STMicroelectronics Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 STMicroelectronics Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Product Description

12.4.5 STMicroelectronics Related Developments

12.5 Monolithic power systems

12.5.1 Monolithic power systems Corporation Information

12.5.2 Monolithic power systems Overview

12.5.3 Monolithic power systems Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Monolithic power systems Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Product Description

12.5.5 Monolithic power systems Related Developments

12.6 MEAN WELL

12.6.1 MEAN WELL Corporation Information

12.6.2 MEAN WELL Overview

12.6.3 MEAN WELL Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 MEAN WELL Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Product Description

12.6.5 MEAN WELL Related Developments

12.7 Infineon

12.7.1 Infineon Corporation Information

12.7.2 Infineon Overview

12.7.3 Infineon Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Infineon Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Product Description

12.7.5 Infineon Related Developments

12.8 ON Semiconductor

12.8.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.8.2 ON Semiconductor Overview

12.8.3 ON Semiconductor Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 ON Semiconductor Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Product Description

12.8.5 ON Semiconductor Related Developments

12.9 Richtek

12.9.1 Richtek Corporation Information

12.9.2 Richtek Overview

12.9.3 Richtek Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Richtek Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Product Description

12.9.5 Richtek Related Developments

12.10 ISSI

12.10.1 ISSI Corporation Information

12.10.2 ISSI Overview

12.10.3 ISSI Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 ISSI Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Product Description

12.10.5 ISSI Related Developments

12.11 Fitipower

12.11.1 Fitipower Corporation Information

12.11.2 Fitipower Overview

12.11.3 Fitipower Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Fitipower Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Product Description

12.11.5 Fitipower Related Developments

12.12 XP Power

12.12.1 XP Power Corporation Information

12.12.2 XP Power Overview

12.12.3 XP Power Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 XP Power Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Product Description

12.12.5 XP Power Related Developments

12.13 LUXdrive

12.13.1 LUXdrive Corporation Information

12.13.2 LUXdrive Overview

12.13.3 LUXdrive Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 LUXdrive Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Product Description

12.13.5 LUXdrive Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Production Mode & Process

13.4 Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Sales Channels

13.4.2 Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Distributors

13.5 Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Industry Trends

14.2 Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Drivers

14.3 Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Challenges

14.4 Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

