Low price for this Lenovo Core i5 and GTX gaming laptop

You want a gaming laptop playing every now and then. Here’s a lot about the Lenovo Ideapad L340 with a Core i5 processor and GTX graphics card from Nvidia.

Lenovo Ideapad L340: Perfect for the casual gamer

The Lenovo Ideapad L340 has a beautiful 15.6-inch screen with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Also note that the brand has equipped it with LenovoVantage Eye Care Mode technology which reduces blue light emissions. But the most interesting thing is the backlit keyboard:

Processor: Intel Core i5-9300HF RAM: 8 GB in DDR4 graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB video memory Storage: 256 GB SSD

Not because it is a portable PC, on the contrary, it does not sound good because it is Dolby certified.

To enjoy this gaming laptop, you need to install the operating system of your choice.

Regarding the price, it is displayed at 640 euros instead of 749 euros. We also have a more powerful model with an RTX from Acer.

Why afford this pc?

Game model with GTX Core i5 performance Very attractive price-performance ratio

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.