Low-Power WAN Market Technology Innovations, COVID-19 Impact and Growth Forecast 2021 to 2027

Global Low-Power WAN Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Low-Power WAN Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Low-Power WAN from 2021 till 2027.

The low-power WAN market was valued at USD 6.33 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 249.12 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 84.53% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The need for enhancement of 4G technology, in terms of low-cost, network capacity, network efficiency, and end-to-end delay, is projected to ascend the usage of LPWAN.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Low-Power WAN Market: Semtech Corporation, Sigfox SA, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Ingenu Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., AT&T Inc., Vodafone Group PLC, Loriot AG and others.

Key Market Trends:

– The 5G technology (5th generation of mobile technology), which is expected to be commercialized by 2020, is likely to support a wide array of features and the existing usages of LPWAN.

– The need for enhancement of 4G technology in terms of low cost, network capacity, network efficiency, and end-to-end delay, is projected to ascend the usage of LWPAN. Hence, these aforementioned factors have positive impacts on the market’s growth.



Competitive Landscape:

The low power WAN market is moderately fragmented. With the increase in the IoT ecosystem, various technologies are also evolving, such as LPWAN, which drive the players to invest in the market. Moreover, the players are entering the market gradually with technological upgradation. Some of the key players, include Cisco Systems Inc., Sigfox SA, AT&T Inc., Vodafone Group PLC, Semtech Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, and Ingenu Inc., among others.

Influence of the Low-Power WAN Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Low-Power WAN market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Low-Power WAN market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Low-Power WAN market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Low-Power WAN market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Low-Power WAN market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Low-Power WAN Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

