Low-Light Imaging Market: Know about Impact of COVID-19 by Top Companies like STMicroelectronics, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Semiconductor Components Industries, PIXELPLUS, Canon Europa

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Low-Light Imaging Market

Low-Light Imaging Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 11.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 28,406.10 million by 2027. Increasing usage of image sensors in smartphones is a driving factor for the market growth.

Adoption of low-light image sensing technology in smartphones is accelerating the consumption of low-light imaging products which drives the market. Increasing alternative technology is acting as a restrain for the market. Increasing demand for image sensors in automobiles is creating an opportunity for the market. Clean manufacturing conditions is acting as a challenge for the global low low-light imaging market.

This low-light imaging market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Low-Light Imaging Market Scope and Market Size

Low-light imaging market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) and charge-coupled device (CCD). Complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) segment is dominating globally, due to their low cost and high sensitivity as compared to the CCD image sensors for low-light imaging.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into photography, monitoring, inspection & detection and security & surveillance. Photography segment is dominating globally due to increasing usage of image sensors in the smart phones.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, medical & life sciences, military & defense and industrial, commercial & residential infrastructure. Consumer electronics is dominating globally, because of more number of products like smartphones, cameras and others are installed with image sensors for low-light imaging.

Low-Light Imaging Market Country Level Analysis

Low-light imaging market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, technology, application and vertical.

The countries covered in low-light imaging market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and rest of Middle East & Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the low-light imaging market as in Japan, the major players like Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, Samsung are producing more number of image sensors for their products. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of increasing business expansion and awareness among the customers. Japan is leading the growth of the Asia-Pacific market due to presence of major key players such as Panasonic Corporation, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, Samsung and others. Germany is dominating the European market due to the increasing usage of advanced driver safety systems. In the North America region, the U.S. is dominating in the market due to the technology advancement in image sensors.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Rising Demand of Low-Light Imaging

Low-light imaging market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in low-light imaging and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the low-light imaging market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Low-Light Imaging Market Share Analysis

Low-light imaging market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global low-light imaging market.

The major players covered in the report are STMicroelectronics, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, PIXELPLUS, Canon Europa N.V., ams AG, Himax Technologies, Inc, Fairchild Imaging Systems, OmniVision Technologies, Inc., and Samsung, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, Sharp Corporation, PixArt Imaging Inc, PHOTONIS, Panasonic Corporation, Teledyne UK Limited, Corephotonics, ANDANTA GmbH, NIT, ISDI among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of low-light imaging market.

For instance,

In April 2019, Canon Inc. (the parent company of Canon Europa N.V.), which is engaged in manufacturing and developing hardware and software for, commercial-use printers, network cameras semiconductor lithography equipment, and OLED panel manufacturing equipment launched new digital imaging products such as XA40, XA50 and XA55. These products can be used to shoot in low light conditions, the product launch helped the company to increase their product portfolio in imaging systems category.

In September 2019, Teledyne UK Limited which is engaged in developing imaging solutions for scientific, medical and industrial launched new CMOS sensor family. This product launch helped the company to strengthen its CMOS standard image sensors category.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for low-light imaging through expanded range of size.

Customization Available: Global Low-Light Imaging Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

