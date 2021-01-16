Low-E Glass Market Insights, Top Players Analysis, Trend and Forecast to 2027 |Top Companies – AGC Inc., Central Glass Co., Ltd., CSG Holding Co., Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Metro Performance Glass

An excellent and precise market research report serves as a backbone for the business when it comes to thrive in the competition. Low-E Glass Market report offers a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can plan the strategies accordingly. This Global Low-E Glass Market research report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. The report is presented to the clients with full commitment and best possible service is assured depending upon the requirements.

Global low-e glass market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Low- E glass is made by coating metallic particles to the glass. The most efficient type is “soft coat Low-E”. This market has most of its application in flexible packaging of different materials. Low-E literally means low emissivity that means a surface emitting low levels of radiant heat. All surfaces reflect, transmit and absorb heat, so, it reduces the amount of heat that is transferred. It is not only used to reduce heat transfer but also to stop UV radiation waves in visible light.

Low-E glass is used to improve a window’s performance by creating “thermal barrier” for the prevention of energy loss. It is used for improving energy efficiency, less UV damage and reduces condensation also.

The usage of low-E glass is increasing due to the rising awareness regarding its beneficial properties such as reduced heating and cooling expense in commercial and residential spaces. In commercial buildings, low-E coatings used to get more solar control benefits. Low-E coatings can be applied to both tinted and clear glass. Low-E glass is mostly used for the building construction purpose which could be residential, commercial or institutional. Commercial buildings have been facing more heat and energy loss due the use of regular glass. Thus, the reduced heating and cooling expense offered by the usage of low-E glass is considered as the major driver for the market growth, during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major Market Players Covered in the Low-E Glass Market Are:

Some of the major players operating in this market are AGC Inc., Central Glass Co., Ltd., CSG Holding Co., Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Metro Performance Glass, Qingdao Migo Glass Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Topo Glass Co., Ltd., Beijing Northglass Technologies Co. Ltd, Qingdao Creation Classic Glass Co., Ltd, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, Saint-Gobain, Arcon Flachglas-Veredlung GmbH & Co. KG, Guardian Glass., JSC “Salavatsteklo, Xiamen Togen Building Products CO., LTD, SCHOTT Inc., ROMAG., Qingdao Tsing Glass Co. Limited and Others

Business Expansion:

• In October 2018, Schott made the investment of more the 20 million euro in its Indian manufacturing plant at Jambusar, Gujarat. The investment will boost the production capacity of pharmaceutical glass and packaging and as well as it will boost the make in India campaign of Indian Government

• In March 2018, Romag is acquired by the London based FCFM group from Clayton glass. This transaction will help the Ramog to expand their operations into the architectural, security, and transport and solar PV sector.

• In July 2017, Anhui Weihao Special Glass Co., Ltd opened its first overseas branch in Melbourne, Australia under the name Wei Hao Pty Ltd. The company will provide its product in Australia and New Zealand region as well from the Australia Branch.

• In August 2017, Guardian Industries has announced the investment for an additional float and coated glass manufacturing plant Czestochowa, Poland, to meet the growing demands of glass product across Europe.

• In August 2017, Ramog has announced the 1-million-euro investment to increasing its production capacity including the state of the art toughening plant.

Global Low-E Glass Market Scope and Market Size

Global low-e glass market is segmented into six segments such as type, coating type, coating material, glazing, technology and end-user

• On the basis of type, the market is segmented into two notable segments hard coat low-E glass and soft coat low-E glass

o In November 2018, Schott AG launched their new product CONTURAN tough AS, under the CONTURAN brand. The product is launched as an alternative to the mechanically stresses display glazing. CONTURAN tough AS offers a high anti-reflection coating, long service life and durability

• On the basis of coating type, the market is segmented into two notable segments passive low-E coating and solar control low-E coating

o In October 2018, JSC “SALAVATSTEKLO” developed the new online configurator and software tool to calculate the luminous and thermal characteristics of different type of glass products of JSC “SALAVATSTEKLO”

• On the basis of coating material, the market is segmented into two notable segments metallic and semi-conductive coating. Metallic is sub-segmented into silver, gold and others. Semi-conductive is sub-segmented into zinc oxide, indium tin oxide, fluorine-doped tin oxide, tin oxide and others

o In September 2017, Schott AG launched their new product CONTURAN IR protect, an anti-reflective cover glass which able to deflects infrared (IR) and ultraviolet (UV) radiation with the high degree of success. CONTURAN IR can be combined with all other glass types belonging to the CONTURAN product family.

• On the basis of glazing, the market is segmented into three notable segments single low-E glazing, double low-E glazing and triple low-E glazing

o In September 2017, AGC Inc. launched its architectural glass visualiser. The visualiser allows architects to preview design so that they can choose the right product

• On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into two notable segments pyrolytic process (on-line) and sputtered process (off-line)

o In November 2017, AGC Inc. launched a new range of product under its low-e glass brand Thermobel. The company launched the new product with brand name Thermobel Scena which has the unique window glazing. The glass is suitable for designing the glazed facades which deliver an optimal transparent view

• On the basis of end-user, market is segmented into two notable segments construction, and transportation. Construction is sub segmented into residential, commercial and industrial. Transportation is sub segmented into automotive, railways, buses and trucks and others. Automotive is sub segmented into passenger cars, buses and trucks and others

o In April 2016, Guardian Glass in Europe has launched new energy efficient product ClimaGuard Blue which is a self-cleaning glass that combines solar control, thermal insulation and glare reduction in a single dual coated pane of glass, with a blue appearance and can be utilized for the conservatory and orangery roof applications

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

