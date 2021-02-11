Low Code Development Platform Market by Technology Innovations, Growth and Business Opportunities 2021 to 2026

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Low Code Development Platform Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Low Code Development Platform investments from 2021 till 2026. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The low code development platform market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The Global Low Code Development Platform market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Appian Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Magic Software Enterprises Ltd, AgilePoint Inc., Outsystems Inc., Mendix Inc., ZOHO Corporation, QuickBase Inc., Clear Software LLC, Kony Inc. 8.14 ServiceNow Inc., Skuid Inc. Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

– May 2020 – Oracle Corporation opened its second Cloud region in South Korea. As part of the global plans, the company plans to operate 36 second-generation Cloud regions by the end of 2020. The company is mainly focusing on expanding its cloud offering, which is also expected to help in the market studied.

– May 2020 – Claris International Inc. announced the launch of its latest FileMaker 19, the low-code development platform for businesses. This is enabling the rapid production of custom apps using JavaScript integrations, drag-and-drop add-ons, and machine learning via Apples Core ML.

– May 2020 – Microsoft announced the acquisition of Softomotive, a provider of robotic process automation (RPA). With this acquisition, the company has planned to deliver a comprehensive low-code desktop automation solution with a WinAutomation form Softomotive.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593224/low-code-development-platform-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?source=&Mode=SD48

Scope of the Report:

– LCDPs are being deployed as a way of facilitating the fast production and usage of functional software that can meet the data needs and the unique process of the enterprise. The microcomputer revolution has allowed mass integration of business operations using customized software, as businesses have distributed required devices extensively around their employees bases. This has enabled the software developers to create tailored systems to the specific needs of organizations, in quantity.

– The use of the low-code development platform across the world is being driven due to various factors, such as the rapid increase in the need for digitization and a strong ecosystem developed for Agile and DevOps practices, elimination of gaps in the required IT skills, and increasing need for rapid customization and scalability.

– In October 2019, the SATA Group Airlines announced its collaboration with Outsystems for deploying the LCDP from the latter. The deployment has enabled the company to address customer’s needs as the center of the development process and create greater value for the business.

Key Market Trends:

Information Technology Segment to Witness Significant Growth

– Over the past few years, enterprises operating in the IT sector have been showing greater interest in the LCDPs, owing to significant payoffs it offers for their own developers and for the customers relying on their software applications. A recent survey conducted by Salesforce.com indicated that over 76% of IT enterprises adopted the low-code development platform in 2019, significant growth in comparison to about 51% two years before.

– Moreover, SMEs operating in the sector are expected to drive the growth in the market, primarily attributing to the increasing affordability of cloud-based solutions. Also, SMEs in the space are looking to save on operational expenses, as even unskilled professionals may be able to create applications cost-effectively with low-code development platforms.

– Further, amid the pandemic crisis, with the rising request for packaged software and apps from the enterprises to engage with their customers and clients over the Internet, the sector is witnessing huge backlogs. In such regard, IT enterprises are obligated to deploy these platforms to ensure competitive advantage and optimized resource utilization.

– According to Appian Corporation, the percentage of enterprises with appropriate IT governance processes for non-developers to create applications is less than 24% of the total IT organizations. The company also asserted that only one-third of the IT organizations have proper training programs in place, to empower non-developers to use low-code development techniques. Statistics such as these highlight significant growth opportunities for the market.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593224/low-code-development-platform-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?source=&Mode=SD48

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Low Code Development Platform Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Global Low Code Development Platform Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Key points in this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com