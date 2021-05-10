Low Code Development Platform Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Appian Corporation, Oracle Corporation

The Low Code Development Platform Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The low code development platform market is expected to witness a growth at a CAGR of 27.9% over the forecast period (2020-2025).”

Top Leading Companies of Low Code Development Platform Market are Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Appian Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd, AgilePoint Inc, Outsystems Inc, Mendix Inc, ZOHO Corporation, QuickBase Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Information Technology Segment to Witness Significant Growth

– In recent past years, IT professionals have been showing greater interest in the low-code development platforms because of significant payoffs it offers for their own developers, and for their customers relying on their software applications. According to the recent survey conducted by Salesforce.com has concluded that over seventy-six percent of IT professions are extremely interested in low-code development in 2019. The figure grew from 48% two years before.

– However, as the market is still emerging in the market, it needs for the governance and training for staff. The IT sector lacks confidence in non-developer staff for creating application development. Appian Corporation has mentioned that less than 24% of IT organizations have appropriate IT governance processes for non-developers to create applications. Additionally, only close to one-third of the IT organizations have proper training programs to empower non-developers to use low-code development techniques. This is expected to create hinder the studied market growth.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

