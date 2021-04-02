Low-Calorie Sweetener Market Size & Share 2021 | Industry Analysis, Top Companies, Demand, Trends and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Low-Calorie Sweetener Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026 the global low-calorie sweetener market to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% during 2021-2026.

Low-calorie sweeteners contain less or no calories along with a higher intensity of sweetness, as compared to table sugar, fruit juice concentrates, and corn syrup. They can be obtained from both natural and synthetic sources. Low-calorie sweeteners are available in the form of aspartame, acesulfame-K, saccharin, sucralose, neotame, and advantame. These sweeteners are widely used in sugar-free and low-calorie food products, ranging from carbonated beverages to confectionery and bakery items.

Market Trends

The growing diabetic population drives the demand for low-calorie sweeteners as their low glycaemic index does not affect the insulin level in patients. Rising health-consciousness among consumers is further propelling the market growth as low-calorie sweeteners also aid in digestion and control the blood cholesterol levels. Apart from food and beverages, these sweeteners are also utilized in the pharmaceutical industry as excipients and bodying agents in various drugs and nutraceutical products. Furthermore, several manufacturers are also launching innovative product variants with enhanced quality and efficacy. They are also adopting unique promotional strategies to create awareness among consumers about the health benefits of the low-calorie sweeteners, thereby augmenting the growth of the low-calorie sweeteners market.

Low-Calorie Sweetener Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

Celanese Corporation

Cumberland Packing Corp.

DuPont

Ingredion Incorporated

Merisant Company

Roquette Frères

Tate & Lyle

Breakup by Source:

Natural

Artificial

Breakup by Product:

Sucralose

Saccharin

Aspartame

Neotame

Advantam

Acesulfame Potassium

Stevia

Others

Breakup by Form:

Solid

Liquid

Breakup by Application:

Food Dairy and Frozen Foods Confectionery Bakery Tabletop Sweetener Others

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

