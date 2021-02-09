Low-Calorie Sweetener Market Analysis with Inputs from Industry Experts 2021-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

MarketIntelligenceData report, titled Global Low-Calorie Sweetener Market Size and Forecast to 2026

Global low-calorie sweetener Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Top Companies operating in the Global Low-Calorie Sweetener Market profiled in the report: Tate & Lyle, Cargill Inc, Archer Daniels Midland, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres, Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc, JK Sucralose Inc., PureCircle, NutraSweet Co, Dupont

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Fructose in Food and Beverage Industry

Crystalline fructose is widely used as a sweetener in food and beverage. As a natural sweetener, crystalline fructose can be used in a wide variety of industries, including food production, beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and various other industries. Primary applications for crystalline fructose include dry mix beverages, low calorie products, enhanced or flavored water, still and carbonated beverages, sports and energy drinks, chocolate milk, breakfast cereals, baked goods, yogurt, fruit packs, and confections. Common food and drinks, which contain crystalline fructose, include powdered beverages that require water, low-calorie food options, flavored or flavor enhanced water, carbonated sodas and drinks, energy and sports drinks, chocolate flavored milk, cereals and oatmeal, yogurts, and baked goods.

Global Low-Calorie Sweetener Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Natural

Artificial

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Food

Dairy and Frozen Foods

Confectionery

Bakery

Regional Analysis For Low-Calorie Sweetener Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

