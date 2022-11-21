Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- USA release date in Winter 2023

New Love is Struggle film to adapt The First Kiss By no means Ends arc. Pic credit score: A1 Footage/Youtube

Aniplex of America has introduced on its Twitter account that Kaguya-sama: Love Is Struggle -The First Kiss That By no means Ends- anime film is coming to pick out theaters within the US in February 2023, within the Winter 2023 anime season.

After the hour-long last episode of Kaguya-sama: Love is Struggle – Extremely Romantic, the official Kaguya-sama: Love is Struggle Twitter account tweeted, “Kaguya desires to inform you, a brand new animation might be produced.”

In October 2022, a teaser trailer was launched asserting that the film will launch in Japanese theatres on December 17, 2022, the Fall 2022 anime season, previous to the TV broadcast.

Now a brand new teaser trailer for the film has been launched, revealing and previewing its opening theme music. The OP theme music of Kaguya-sama: Love Is Struggle -The First Kiss That By no means Ends is — “Love is Present” by Masayuki Suzuki feat. Reni Takagi.

Suzuki has carried out the opening theme songs for all of the Kaguya-sama: Love Is Struggle seasons.

Right here is the teaser PV launched by the manufacturing workforce on the Aniplex Youtube channel:

Aka Akasaka retires

The unique creator of Kaguya-sama: Love is Struggle — Aka Akasaka, introduced his retirement earlier this month.

After the discharge of the ultimate chapter of the collection, Aka Akasaka introduced on his Twitter account that he could be retiring as a manga artist, however would proceed to work as a author for brand new initiatives.

Extra in regards to the Kaguya-sama collection

Kaguya-sama: Love Is Struggle is a rom-com manga collection written and illustrated by Aka Akasaka. The manga was first serialized in Shueisha’s Miracle Leap journal however was later transferred to Weekly Younger Leap. Viz Media has licensed the manga for English publication in North America.

The chapters of the manga have been compiled into 27 tankobon volumes up to now. The manga collection ended this month with Chapter 281 within the Weekly Younger Leap Subject 49, 2022 on November 2, 2022.

Quantity 28, which can comprise Chapter 281, will launch on December 19, 2022.

The primary season of the TV anime adaptation aired from January to March 2019, the second season from April to June 2021, and the third from April to June 2022. And the story of the Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: First Kiss wa Owaranai film takes place after the top of the anime’s third season.

