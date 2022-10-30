Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends movie release date revealed by trailer PV

Screenshot from episode 13 of Kaguya-sama: Love is Battle Extremely Romantic with Kaguya and Shirogane. Pic credit score: A-1 Footage.

The Kaguya-sama: Love Is Battle film titled -The First Kiss That By no means Ends- will launch in Japanese theaters on December 17, 2022, the Winter 2022 anime season, previous to the TV broadcast.

After the hour-long closing episode of Kaguya-sama: Love is Battle – Extremely Romantic, the official Kaguya-sama: Love is Battle Twitter account tweeted, “Kaguya needs to inform you, a brand new animation shall be produced.”

Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: First Kiss wa Owaranai film will adapt The First Kiss By no means Ends arc of the manga, which spans from chapters 142-151.

A teaser trailer and a key visible (see beneath) saying the theatrical screening date have been additionally launched.

Right here is the teaser PV launched by the manufacturing crew on the Aniplex Youtube channel:

【特報】「かぐや様は告らせたい-ファーストキッスは終わらない-」2022年12月17日㈯より特別上映

Kaguya-sama: Love Is Battle -The First Kiss That By no means Ends pre-screening

Aniplex additionally revealed that the primary half (about one episode) of the upcoming Kaguya-sama: Love Is Battle -The First Kiss That By no means Ends- can have its world premiere screening at Anime NYC 2022 on November 19, 2022.

The occasion may also characteristic particular friends — Aoi Koga (Kaguya), Yuichiro Kikuchi, and Tatsuya Ishikawa for a particular panel earlier than the screening. It which shall be live-streamed on the Aniplex of America Youtube channel.

Right here is the important thing visible launched by the manufacturing crew:

The primary key visible for the Kaguya-sama: Love is Battle -The First Kiss That By no means Ends- film. Pic credit score: Studio A-1 Footage

Extra in regards to the Kaguya-sama sequence

Kaguya-sama: Love Is Battle is a rom-com manga sequence written and illustrated by Aka Akasaka. The manga was first serialized in Shueisha’s Miracle Bounce journal however was later transferred to Weekly Younger Bounce. Viz Media has licensed the manga for English publication in North America.

The chapters of the manga have been compiled into 27 tankobon volumes so far. The manga sequence is scheduled to finish with Chapter 281. Quantity 28, which is able to comprise Chapter 281, will launch on December 19, 2022.

The primary season of the TV anime adaptation aired from January to March 2019, the second season from April to June 2021, and the third from April to June 2022. And the story of the Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: First Kiss wa Owaranai film takes place after the top of the anime’s third season.

For extra info on the sequence, take a look at the official Kaguya-sama: Love Is Battle anime web site.