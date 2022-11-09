Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- festive character art released ahead of December 2022 premiere

Key visuals for Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare -The First Kiss That By no means Ends-, that includes Kaguya and Shirogane in Santa Claus cosplay. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

On November 9, 2022, the employees for the anime adaptation of Aka Akasaka’s Kaguya-sama: Love Is Warfare rom-com manga unveiled 5 key visuals that includes Kaguya, Shirogane, Fujiwara, Ishigami, and Miko sporting lovely Christmas cosplay hyping the upcoming movie Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare –The First Kiss That By no means Ends-, which is ready to premiere on December 17, 2022!

Kaguya, Shirogane, and Miko are carrying Santa Claus-themed outfits whereas Ishigami and Miko are carrying reindeer-themed outfits. The visuals characteristic glittering lights and Christmas timber within the background that evoke the arrival of the Christmas season.

Key visible for Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare -The First Kiss That By no means Ends-, that includes Kaguya in Santa Claus cosplay. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare Season 3 coated the occasions that occurred in manga chapters 95 to 137, due to this fact the film will probably decide up the story from there. The occasions from Chapters 142 to 151, which have been collected into the 15th quantity of the manga, will probably be depicted within the film. This implies we’ll get to see the progress of Kaguya and Shirogane’s relationship after what occurred within the Twin Confessions Tradition Competition Arc.

RELATED: Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare cosplayer Enako celebrates manga’s finale by bringing Shinomiya, Hayasaka, and Fujiwara to life

Who’re the solid members?

Key visible for Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare -The First Kiss That By no means Ends-, that includes Shirogane in Santa Claus cosplay. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare –The First Kiss That By no means Ends- solid members embody:

Aoi Koga – Kaguya Shinomiya

Makoto Furukawa – Miyuki Shirogane

Haruka Fukuhara – Tsubame Koyasu

Kana Ichinose – Maki Shijou

Konomi Kohara – Chika Fujiwara

Miyu Tomita – Miko Iino

Momo Asakura – Nagisa Kashiwagi

Rina Hidaka – Kobachi Osaragi

Ryouta Suzuki – Yuu Ishigami

Taku Yashiro – Tsubasa Tanuma

Yumiri Hanamori – Ai Hayasaka

Yutaka Aoyama – the Narrator

Who’re the manufacturing group members?

Key visible for Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare -The First Kiss That By no means Ends-, that includes Ishigami in Rudolph the Pink-nosed Reindeer cosplay. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare –The First Kiss That By no means Ends- manufacturing group members embody:

Director – Mamoru Hatakeyama

Music – Kei Haneoka

Character Designer – Yuuko Yahiro

Artwork Director – Risa Wakabayashi

Chief Animation Director – Hiroshi Yakou

Sound Director – Jin Aketagawa

CGI Director – Yuki Kuribayashi

Director of Images – Masaharu Okazaki

The place can I learn the manga and watch the anime?

Key visible for Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare -The First Kiss That By no means Ends-, that includes Miko in Santa Claus cosplay. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare is a Japanese rom-com manga sequence written and illustrated by Aka Akasaka. From Might 2015 to January 2016, it was serialized in Shueisha’s seinen manga journal Miracle Leap. Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare was later moved to Weekly Younger Leap the place it ran from March 2016 to November 2022. The manga’s English model has been licensed by Viz Media for launch in North America.

From January to March 2019, an anime TV sequence adaptation by A-1 Photos aired in Japan whereas its second season aired from April to June 2022. In 2021, an OVA episode was launched. From April to June 2022, a 3rd season aired.

On December 17, 2022, an anime movie titled The First Kiss That By no means Ends will premiere in theaters in Japan. Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare additionally impressed a live-action adaptation directed by Hayato Kawai, which was launched on September 2019. The English model of the anime has been licensed by Aniplex of America for launch in North America.

What’s the plot of Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare?

Key visible for Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare -The First Kiss That By no means Ends-, that includes Fujiwara in reindeer cosplay. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

The story of Kaguya-sama was impressed by the Japanese folktale The Story of the Bamboo Cutter, however is ready in trendy occasions. The plot revolves round a battle of wits between Vice-President Kaguya and the Scholar Council President Miyuki Shirogane each making an attempt to drive the opposite to admit their emotions of affection first. They each contemplate confessing first to be a loss within the struggle of affection.

It’s enjoyable to look at the loopy plans Kaguya and Shirogane give you to try to drive the opposite to admit, however chaotic Chika Fujiwara often foils their plans unintentionally.

Did you benefit from the manga finale of Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare? Are you trying ahead to the movie The First Kiss That By no means Ends? Tell us within the remark part beneath!