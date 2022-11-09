Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- festive character art released ahead of December 2022 premiere
On November 9, 2022, the employees for the anime adaptation of Aka Akasaka’s Kaguya-sama: Love Is Warfare rom-com manga unveiled 5 key visuals that includes Kaguya, Shirogane, Fujiwara, Ishigami, and Miko sporting lovely Christmas cosplay hyping the upcoming movie Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare –The First Kiss That By no means Ends-, which is ready to premiere on December 17, 2022!
Kaguya, Shirogane, and Miko are carrying Santa Claus-themed outfits whereas Ishigami and Miko are carrying reindeer-themed outfits. The visuals characteristic glittering lights and Christmas timber within the background that evoke the arrival of the Christmas season.
Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare Season 3 coated the occasions that occurred in manga chapters 95 to 137, due to this fact the film will probably decide up the story from there. The occasions from Chapters 142 to 151, which have been collected into the 15th quantity of the manga, will probably be depicted within the film. This implies we’ll get to see the progress of Kaguya and Shirogane’s relationship after what occurred within the Twin Confessions Tradition Competition Arc.
Who’re the solid members?
Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare –The First Kiss That By no means Ends- solid members embody:
- Aoi Koga – Kaguya Shinomiya
- Makoto Furukawa – Miyuki Shirogane
- Haruka Fukuhara – Tsubame Koyasu
- Kana Ichinose – Maki Shijou
- Konomi Kohara – Chika Fujiwara
- Miyu Tomita – Miko Iino
- Momo Asakura – Nagisa Kashiwagi
- Rina Hidaka – Kobachi Osaragi
- Ryouta Suzuki – Yuu Ishigami
- Taku Yashiro – Tsubasa Tanuma
- Yumiri Hanamori – Ai Hayasaka
- Yutaka Aoyama – the Narrator
Who’re the manufacturing group members?
Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare –The First Kiss That By no means Ends- manufacturing group members embody:
- Director – Mamoru Hatakeyama
- Music – Kei Haneoka
- Character Designer – Yuuko Yahiro
- Artwork Director – Risa Wakabayashi
- Chief Animation Director – Hiroshi Yakou
- Sound Director – Jin Aketagawa
- CGI Director – Yuki Kuribayashi
- Director of Images – Masaharu Okazaki
The place can I learn the manga and watch the anime?
Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare is a Japanese rom-com manga sequence written and illustrated by Aka Akasaka. From Might 2015 to January 2016, it was serialized in Shueisha’s seinen manga journal Miracle Leap. Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare was later moved to Weekly Younger Leap the place it ran from March 2016 to November 2022. The manga’s English model has been licensed by Viz Media for launch in North America.
From January to March 2019, an anime TV sequence adaptation by A-1 Photos aired in Japan whereas its second season aired from April to June 2022. In 2021, an OVA episode was launched. From April to June 2022, a 3rd season aired.
On December 17, 2022, an anime movie titled The First Kiss That By no means Ends will premiere in theaters in Japan. Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare additionally impressed a live-action adaptation directed by Hayato Kawai, which was launched on September 2019. The English model of the anime has been licensed by Aniplex of America for launch in North America.
What’s the plot of Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare?
The story of Kaguya-sama was impressed by the Japanese folktale The Story of the Bamboo Cutter, however is ready in trendy occasions. The plot revolves round a battle of wits between Vice-President Kaguya and the Scholar Council President Miyuki Shirogane each making an attempt to drive the opposite to admit their emotions of affection first. They each contemplate confessing first to be a loss within the struggle of affection.
It’s enjoyable to look at the loopy plans Kaguya and Shirogane give you to try to drive the opposite to admit, however chaotic Chika Fujiwara often foils their plans unintentionally.
Did you benefit from the manga finale of Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare? Are you trying ahead to the movie The First Kiss That By no means Ends? Tell us within the remark part beneath!