Key visual for the upcoming anime Love Flops. Pic credit: @hidive.com

On September 19, 2022, the streaming service HIDIVE announced that it has acquired exclusive rights to Love Flops (Renai Flops) – an original anime series from Kadokawa (Made in Abyss, No Game, No Life) , which is a fusion of sci-fi and rom-com. Love Flops will premiere exclusively on HIDIVE this fall. Love Flops will be released on home video by Sentai Filmworks.

On October 12, 2022, Love Flops will premiere on the AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and BS11 channels in Japan. On October 17, 2022, Love Flops will premiere on TV Aichi in Japan.

The anime’s opening theme song “Love? Reason Why!!” is performed by Konomi Suzuki. The anime’s ending theme song “Flop Around” is performed by the five romance interests (heroines): Miku Itou, Ayana Taketatsu, Rie Takahashi, Hisako Kanemoto, and Marika Kouno.

You can watch a trailer for Love Flops on Kadokawa’s official YouTube channel here:

Trailer for the upcoming anime Love Flops.

What is the plot of Love Flops?

The story centers on a Japanese high school student named Asahi Kashiwagi, who is an average guy living a very ordinary life. This all changes when one day a TV fortune teller’s predictions for him start coming true one after the other in a series of risqué encounters with girls (he even ends up with one of the girl’s underwear when they fall off due to a tie coming undone).

Fate draws five beautiful yet very different girls into Asahi’s path, and each girl ends up confessing their love for him and interest in dating him. The problem is that Asahi doesn’t know which girl he likes best and must follow his heart to find the “perfect” love for him, but if he waits too long or makes the wrong decision in the end everything may just end in one epic fail and flop.

Who are the members of the production team?

Love Flop production team members include:

Director – Nobuyoshi Nagayama (Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan)

Animation – Passione

Assistant Directors – Midori Yui and Fujiaki Asari

Series composition and scriptwriter – Ryou Yasumoto (Steins;Gate 0)

Character Designer and Chief Animation Director – Kazuyuki Ueda (Kinmoza! Kiniro + Mosaic)

Music composer – Kenichiro Suehiro (Re:ZERO –Starting Life in Another World-)

Color Design – Sakie Suzuki (Wasteful Days of High School Girl)

Art Setting – Eiko Tsunadou (Tokyo Ghoul:re)

Art Director – Kusanagi (Berserk)

Director of Photography – Kouji Hayashi (Wonder Egg Priority)

3D Animation – Taro Yamada

Editors – Ayako Tan (Record of Ragnarok) and Nami Niinuma

Sound Director – Hisayoshi Hirasawa (Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki)

Sound Effects – Yasushi Inomata (Tawawa on Monday)

Who are the cast members?

Love Flops cast members include:

Ryouta Oosaka (Nariyuki Yuiga in We Never Learn: BOKUBEN) – Asahi Kashiwagi

Miku Itou (Miku Nakano in The Quintessential Quintuplets) – Aoi Izumisawa

Ayana Taketatsu (Kotori Itsuka in Date A Live) – Amelia Irving

Rie Takahashi (Takagi in Teasing Master Tagaki-san 3) – Ilya Ilyukin

Hisako Kanemoto (Erina Nakiri in Food Wars!) – Bai Monfa

Marika Kouno (Petra Leyte in Re:ZERO –Starting Life in Another World) – Karin Istel

Jun Fukuyama (Lelouch Lamperogue in Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion) – Yoshio Ijuuin

Shiori Izawa – Raburin

Where can I read the manga?

On June 24, 2022, Ryuudai Ishizaka (Iwa-Kakeru! –Climbing Girls-) launched a manga adaptation of Love Flops in Hakusensha’s Young Animal magazine.

If you’re lucky enough to live in Japan, on September 25, 2022, the cast will appear at a special danced screening of the first two episodes of Love Flop at the EJ Anime Theater Shinjuku in Tokyo.

Are you looking forward to the anime Love Flops? Let us know in the comment section below!