Asahi meets Aoi in Love Flops. Pic credit score: Studio Passione.

The Renai Flops TV anime will premiere on October 12, 2022, the Fall anime season.

The information has been revealed through the Love Flops (Renai Flops) official anime web site and Twitter. The present will air on AT-X, TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, Solar TV, and BS11 on October 12 and TV Aichi on October 17, 2022, and also will stream on Hikari TV and ABEMA from October 12, 2022.

Right here is the primary trailer PV for the Love Flops anime, which reveals the protagonist’s interactions with all the principle heroines of the present. The trailer was launched by the manufacturing crew on the Kadokawa anime Youtube channel:

The anime was first introduced at AnimeJapan 2022, in March 2022. Thereby, a teaser PV asserting the principle forged of the present was additionally revealed. In July 2022, Kadokawa launched the primary trailer revealing the principle workers and an October premiere.

In August 2022, the opening and ending theme songs have been additionally uncovered.

The OP theme tune of Renai Flops is “Love? Purpose why!!” by Konomi Suzuki. It will likely be launched on October 26, 2022, on the value of ¥ 1,320 (together with taxes). The ED theme tune is “Flop Round” by Aoi Izumisawa (Miku Itou), Amelia Irving (Ayana Taketatsu), Ilya Ilyukhin (Rie Takahashi), Mongfa Bai (Hisako Kanemoto), and Karin Istel (Marika Kouno). It will likely be out on November 30, 2022, on the value of ¥ 1,980 (together with taxes).

The Love Flops prescreening occasion

To have fun the Love Flops broadcast, an advance screening of episodes 1 & 2 with a forged discuss present will likely be held on the EJ Anime Theater Shinjuku, on September 25, 2022. Tickets for the occasion will begin promoting on September 10 on the value of ¥ 4,290 (together with tax).

The Renai Flops forged will encompass Ryouta Oosaka (Asahi Kashiwagi), Miku Itou (Aoi Izumisawa), Hisako Kanemoto (Bai Mongfa), and Marika Kouno (Karin Istel).

Extra about Renai Flops

Love Flops or Renai Flops is an authentic TV anime sequence produced by Kadokawa. The plot follows the lifetime of a median highschool pupil, Asahi Kashiwagi. His life takes a flip when 5 ladies from all around the world — together with Japan, the US, Bulgaria, China, and Germany — switch to his faculty.

A manga adaptation of Renai Flops illustrated by Ryudai Ishizaka started serialization in Hakusensha’s Younger Animal journal on June 24, 2022.

For extra data on the sequence, you may go to the official Love Flops anime web site.