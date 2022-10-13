Love Flops Blu-ray release date, box set details revealed by anime commercial

Asahi meets Aoi in Love Flops. Pic credit score: Studio Passione.

A industrial for the Love Flops anime was launched, saying the Blu-ray BOX launch dates.

The anime premiered on AT-X, TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, Solar TV, and BS11 on October 12, 2022. HIDIVE is simulcasting the anime.

It has been determined that the 12 episodes of the anime can be launched in two Love Flops Blu-ray BOX volumes.

Quantity 1: The primary quantity can be launched on January 25, 2023. It should include episodes 1 to six of the anime. The amount is priced at ¥ 17,600 (tax included).

Quantity 2: The second quantity can be launched on March 24, 2023. It should include episodes 7 to 12 of the anime. The amount is priced at ¥ 17,600 (tax included).

Love Flops manga Quantity 1

A manga adaptation of Renai Flops illustrated by Ryudai Ishizaka started serialization in Hakusensha’s Younger Animal journal on June 24, 2022.

The manga’s first quantity was launched final month on September 29, 2022, on the value of ¥ 715 (tax included).

Love Flops manga quantity 1 cowl.

Forged and workers

The principle forged contains:

Ryouta Oosaka (Sadao Maou in The Satan is a Half-Timer! Season 3) as Asahi Kashiwagi, simply a median highschool pupil.

Miku Itou (Miku Nakano in The Quintessential Quintuplets) as Aoi Mizumisawa, a cheerful A-student.

Ayana Taketatsu (Nina Nakano in The Quintessential Quintuplets) as Amelia Irving, a tsundere who can’t be trustworthy.

Rie Takahashi (Megumin in KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Great World! Season 3) as Ilya Ilyukhin, a woman who likes to make snacks.

Hisako Kanemoto (Erina Nakiri in Shokugeki no Souma) as Bai Mongfa, a delicate and dependable homeroom instructor.

Marika Kouno as (Yumina Urnea Belfast in In One other World With My Smartphone Season 2) Karin Istel, a mannequin hovering in character.

Jun Fukuyama (Lelouch Lamperouge in Code Geass: Lelouch of the Riot) as Yoshio Ijuin, the self-proclaimed finest pal of Asahi.

Nobuyoshi Nagayama (Life Classes with Uramichi-Oniisan) is directing the anime at Studio Passione with Midori Yui and Fujiaki Asari as Assistant Administrators. Ryo Yasumoto is accountable for the collection scripts. Kazuyuki Ueda is designing the characters. He’s additionally the Chief Animation Director. Kenichiro Suehiro is composing the music.

You possibly can go to the official Love Flops anime web site for extra info on the collection.