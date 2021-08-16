Louis CK is back for good – and arrives armed with jokes about sex, pedophilia, and cancer

The stage at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden was dark for a moment. Louis CK emerges from the darkness to the sound of “Like a Rolling Stone” by Bob Dylan. Behind him a light panel with the inscription “Sorry”. The more than five thousand people who had sold out their tickets greeted the comedian with a standing ovation.

The return to the big tours was announced in early August and provoked reactions of delirium and anger, largely because it represents the 53-year-old comedian’s attempt to overcome the recent controversies that have kept him in the spotlight over the past three years.

The two shows in New York on August 13th and 14th were the first of a tour that will take them through 30 North American cities – and with a European extension planned for February and March that will take him to Ukraine, Romania, Denmark and Germany.

Considered one of comedy’s greatest talents, CK saw his career implode when he was publicly accused of sexual misconduct in 2017. Five women came to justice, accusing him, for example, of masturbating in front of their eyes or on the phone.

“The stories are true. At the time I said to myself that what I was doing didn’t do any harm because I had never shown my penis to a woman without first asking her if I could do it, that’s true, ”he revealed publicly in an apology that it was like that too, much criticized.

The case turned the successful career of Louis CK, who was eventually left alone after his agents were fired and public relations work. He also lost almost every project he was working on. Producers and streaming platforms like Netflix preferred to keep their distance from the now toxic comedian.

Accused of never genuinely apologizing – and never showing an attitude of true regret – a number of stars tried to help him. In 2019 he rehearsed a world tour, albeit in smaller venues and countries that he would hardly have passed at the height of his career. Such was the case in Portugal, where he appeared at the Maxime Comedy Club – remember NiT’s criticism of the show.

Dave Chapelle and Chris Rock, other comedy legends, have publicly spoken out in favor of CK’s right to get back to what it knows. And in 2020 he risked starting a comedy special on his own on his website “Sincerely, Louis CK”.

The new tour is the final attempt to regain his place on the comedy throne. Even under fire from critics – whose chronicles from previous shows are devastating – CK still seems to have a fervent fan club.

“One thing is certain: Louis CK is still an object of absolute worship,” wrote the journalist from “The Daily Beast,” who was present at one of the shows. In the opinion piece, he reveals how the crowd was chanting to Louis before he even stepped onto the stage. When he arrived, he was greeted with “applause and cheers”.

“Everyone around me fell into a state of hysteria at every joke. There were a lot of men, a lot of women and a couple of couples in the audience, ”he reveals. “And even though there was a ‘Sorry’ sign all night, nobody in the audience believed it made sense. It was just one of his jokes. “

The truth is that, according to viewers, with the exception of the panel, the sex scandal is never a topic of conversation or even the target of one of the many jokes from CK, who mentioned the topic in its 2020 stand-up special.

“Some people like sex to be kind of weird,” he says between laughs before pointing at himself. “Well, do you want to talk about it? (…) I will give you advice that only I can give. If you ever ask someone if you can masturbate in front of them and they say yes, always ask, “Are you sure?” And if they say yes, don’t do it! “

True to his provocative style, the comedian’s new material seems to avoid scandal, but touches upon all other common areas – popular and polemical terms included. To the surprise of many critics, visibly hoping for restraint on the part of CK, sex was one of the big themes of the show.

“The comedian’s new material is not for the most sensitive. It has everything. Jokes about “damn kids” that include a story about girls’ underwear, pedophile jokes with Boy Scouts, jokes about Covid-19, 9/11, jokes about gay, Jewish, cancer and a sizeable dose of transgender jokes with a dash of racist jokes. And lots of sex, ”writes“ The Daily Beast ”.

The comedian’s most loyal fans will continue to follow him, the most formidable ones are unlikely to digest the usual jokes when his darkest side is revealed; and the rest will surely show their displeasure, as seen in shows at the beginning of the year that were received with vigils at the entrance to the rooms.

In the meantime – and because viewers have to keep their cell phones in small, tamper-evident bags – the only news of Louis CK’s new stand-up routine will hit the critics’ hands. And for the show, the comedian faces another tough fight.

“Most of all, the show at the Hulu Theater showed me that Louis CK doesn’t really regret what he has done. And your redeeming tour will be a long shrug and a short, boisterous laugh. “