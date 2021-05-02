Lord God: “Of course there are critical voices to measure” | Free press

Thuringia’s CDU secretary Herrgott calls for respect for Maaßen’s controversial nomination as a direct candidate for the CDU. A people’s party distinguishes a “spectrum of opinions and candidates”.

Erfurt / Suhl (dpa) – Thuringia CDU general secretary Christian Herrgott has called for respect for the controversial appointment of ex-constitutional head of protection Hans-Georg Maaßen by four CDU district associations.

“Of course there are critical voices to measure. But what distinguishes a people’s party is that a wide range of opinions and candidates are possible, ”Herrgott said of the former top official’s nomination as a direct candidate for the federal elections in southern Thuringia.

The election of Maassen with 86 percent of the vote on Friday evening in Suhl met with criticism, incomprehension and rejection from the SPD, the Greens and the Left, but also within the CDU and CSU.

Maaßen clearly distanced himself from the AfD when he was introduced in southern Thuringia, as well as in his application speech, Herrgott said. The AfD in Thuringia with its party and faction leader Björn Höcke moves “outside the democratic spectrum. We do not cooperate with the AfD, even in the future, ”stressed the secretary general of the CDU. The state’s CDU expects Maaßen to support Chancellor-candidate Armin Laschet in the federal election.

The former head of the Constitution Protection Office is especially controversial for his stance on the federal government’s refugee policy. He was fired in 2018. Constituency 196 in southern Thuringia became vacant after ancestral candidate Mark Hauptmann resigned his parliamentary mandate and left the CDU in the course of the mask affair.

