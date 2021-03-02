Looser versus Inhibitors: Directional Struggle for Deliberations | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – A day before the deliberations of the federal and state governments on how to move forward in the corona pandemic, positions seem inconsistent: both easing advocates and representatives of a cautious course are drumming their lines en masse.

Trade, middle-class politicians, and some prime ministers promote timely easing. However, doctors and some of the heads of state warn against hasty steps – they point to the increasing number of infections and the rolling of a third wave. It is unlikely that the decision will be made before nightfall on Wednesday evening.

WHAT HAS BEEN AGREED?

The aim of the policy was a value below 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week (incidence of seven days). At the last meeting on February 10, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the heads of state agreed to open day-care centers, primary schools and hairdressers every week, otherwise extend the protective measures until March 7 and with a stable re-infection rate of up to 35 to prevent the next opening step: for shops, museums and other body-friendly services.

WHAT IS THE CURRENT SITUATION?

PREVIOUS OPENINGS: Daycare centers and primary schools opened a week ago, on this Monday the hairdressers were added and, depending on the country, garden markets, flower shops, pedicure studios and more. The effects of the opening of the school and nursery should not be expected until about two weeks, those of the other openings even later.

INFECTIONS: Although the effects of the openings are not yet reflected, the values ​​have been rising again for more than a week: on February 19 the seven-day incidence was 56.8, on Monday 65.8. Scientists blame the more contagious and probably more deadly mutation B.1.1.7, which has spread from Britain. Values ​​around 200 are already considered possible for the first half of April.

CONTRAVENT: Up to Sunday, 8.8 million doses of vaccine have been delivered and more than 6.1 million administered, according to the Robert Koch Institute. Astrazeneca plans to add an additional 1.1 million by Thursday. The Department of Health is also proposing two free rapid tests per week for everyone, which will be conducted by trained personnel, such as one of the Department’s documents available for the DPA shows. In addition, self-tests should be performed at home; the first is allowed.

WHO WANTS TO OPEN FURTHER?

The industry association HDE warns of a wave of bankruptcies. General manager Stefan Genth told the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” on Tuesday: “The argument to keep people’s mobility low with closed shops no longer works. In good weather, the city centers are still full. The hygiene protection concepts in the stores are sufficient. “

The hotel and restaurant association (Dehoga) is demanding that the previous criteria be abolished. “We demand a clear timetable for restaurants and hotels to reopen for Easter,” CEO Ingrid Hartges told Berlin’s “Tagesspiegel” (Tuesday). “The exclusive focus on the incidence value should be abandoned and other metrics recommended by the RKI should be taken into account.”

The chairman of the Union’s SME group, Christian von Stetten (CDU), told the Augsburger Allgemeine (Tuesday): “Prime Ministers should map out an opening path and then adhere to it.” And: “We can’t wait until Easter.”

The Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Haseloff (CDU), would also like to come out above an incidence of 50. Many people were exhausted after the lockdown, he told Funke media group newspapers. “We should therefore allow more – with strict hygiene measures, testing and vaccination offers.”

WHO WANTS TO BE CAREFUL?

Medical associations warn against hasty and uncoordinated relaxation. “It would be wrong to just open up some areas because people are tired of the lockdown,” said the chairman of the Federal Association of Public Physicians, Ute Teichert, of the “Rheinische Post” (Tuesday). Openings may only take place in conjunction with a targeted testing and tracking strategy. “At the moment the virus is still outperforming our measures, we are just responding.”

The Marburger Bund also warned against opening slowly and only gradually. “It is important to wait for the consequences before taking the next step,” said Funke newspaper chairman Susanne Johna. The risk of a third wave of infections with highly contagious variants also affects younger people, especially high-risk patients. “We’re talking about a quarter of the population.”

Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) of Hamburg warned against a quick end to the lockdown. “We would rather prolong the crisis if we now lift too many restrictions at once,” he told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. “We must avoid a strong third wave before the vaccinations provide us with enough protection against Corona.”

IS THERE A COMPROMISE?

The Prime Minister of Bavaria, Markus Söder, is trying to reconcile the two. “We need a perspective for trade and also for the issue of contact restrictions,” he told RTL / n-tv. However, regional differentiation is necessary for those with a very low incidence – and vice versa, an emergency braking and hot spot strategy for those areas that are very high. One must open carefully and carefully, demanded Söder.