Looks like Season 5 won’t end “The Last Kingdom”

The fifth season (now) will not be the farewell to the universe of “The Last Kingdom”

The new narrative enhancement film, “Seven Kings Must Die,” will also star Alexander Dreymon.

Alexander Dreymon takes on the role of Uhtred von Bebbanburg again.

“The Last Kingdom” fans have one more reason to smile. After it was announced in April of this year that the fifth season of the series will be the last, it does not mean the end of the medieval universe. Here comes a film that expands the story of Uhtred von Bebbanburg.

The announcement was made by the protagonist (and executive producer) of the series. Alexander Dreymon attended Comic Con in London last Sunday, October 24th, where he also left a few words of thanks to his admirers: “It was a great privilege to tell the story of Uhtred for five seasons. And I’m very grateful to the fans who have remained so loyal to the series and thanks to their support the team will come together to do another round. “

“Seven Kings Must Die”, as the film is called, is set in the time of the heptarchy, when the seven kingdoms that will come together in the future and form the territory we know today as England still existed.

Recordings for the project are expected to begin next year in Budapest, just before the fifth (and final) season begins. Dreymon will play Uhtred again. For now, this is the only official confirmation of the cast, but several familiar faces are expected to return to the screen as well as some new names.

With the fifth season the story of “The Last Kingdom” comes to an end. But as producer Nigel Marchant explains, “There was always another story we wanted to tell.”

There is no release date for “Seven Kings Must Die” yet, but the final season of the series from the same universe arrives on Netflix in 2022 (no specific date for the time being).

