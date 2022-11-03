Looks Like Sean Hannity Was Caught In A Big Fat Lie

Sean Hannity appeared to utter a giant fats lie on Fox Information this week, claiming no Republican has ever stated they wished to remove Social Safety.

Cue the riposte from the Twitter consumer Acyn, who shared 2010 video of Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), then a candidate, saying his goal was “to section out Social Safety ― to tug it up by the roots and do away with it.”

Hannity’s touch upon Tuesday’s “Hannity” added to the conservative channel’s dismissal of Democratic Celebration issues over the destiny of Social Safety as “scare techniques” earlier than Tuesday’s midterm elections.

The New York Occasions reported Wednesday that congressional Republicans “have embraced plans to scale back federal spending on Social Safety and Medicare, together with chopping advantages for some retirees and elevating the retirement age for each security internet packages.”

Some lawmakers have revealed a couple of specifics on the desk if the GOP retakes the Home, together with elevating the Social Safety eligibility age to 70, requiring the aged to pay elevated premiums for medical insurance, and imposing a strict authorities debt ceiling that might adversely affect entitlement packages, in keeping with Bloomberg Authorities and the Occasions.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) has proposed sunsetting all federal spending laws in 5 years, forcing a dysfunctional Congress to behave if it desires to maintain Social Safety and Medicare.

President Joe Biden has used the developments to assert that Republicans are aiming to tear down Social Safety, and the message has intensified because the election nears.

As for Utah’s Lee, who faces a reelection problem from Democrat Evan McMullin, the incumbent denied ever saying he would search the dismantling of Social Safety regardless of the video proof.

“I don’t recall ever having advocated for dismantling these — that’s delicate stuff,” Lee instructed the Utah newspaper Day by day Herald on Oct. 29. “I vaguely keep in mind a time in 2010 once we had been speaking a couple of bunch of issues. And it was speaking about you realize, we have to, we have to finish this sample of the federal authorities occupying house that it wasn’t supposed to occupy and spending an excessive amount of cash. Maybe that was shut in time and in proximity to a different dialog about Social Safety.”

