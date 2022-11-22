Lookism release date on Netflix delayed to December 2022

Key visible for the upcoming anime Lookism. Pic credit score: @NetflixAnime/Twitter

The Lookism anime launch date is now December 8, 2022.

On November 22, 2022, Netflix Anime’s official Twitter account revealed that the upcoming Lookism anime’s premiere date has been modified.

The important thing visible has additionally been up to date to replicate the brand new premiere date and might be seen right here:

Key visible for the upcoming anime Lookism with up to date premiere date. Pic credit score: @NetflixAnime/Twitter

Lookism is a Netflix unique and was beforehand scheduled to premiere on November 4, 2022, however the premiere was pushed again. Though no “actual cause” was given for the delay, it’s fascinating to notice that it got here days after the Halloween stampede incident in Seoul’s Itaewon district that claimed many lives. The Lookism anime is impressed by the South Korean webtoon of the identical identify by Park Tae-joon.

Studio MIR, identified for animating DOTA: Dragon’s Blood and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will deal with the animation for Lookism.

Who’re the newly introduced solid members?

Lookism Japanese dub solid consists of:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Kirito in Sword Artwork On-line, Bell in Is It Fallacious to Choose Up Women in a Dungeon? Inosuke in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) – Daniel Park (English ver)/Park Hyung Suk (Korean ver)/Keisuke Hasegawa (Japanese ver)

Wataru Urata – Zack Lee/Lee Jin Sung/Ryuusei Kitahara

Saori Hayami (Yor in Spy X Household, Shinobu in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) – Zoe Park/Park Ha Neul/Kagawa Mirei

Tsuguo Mogami – Duke Pyeon/Pyeon Duk Hwa/Hinto Kon

Daisuke Ono – Vin Jin/Jin Ho Bin/Takahito Saitama

Natsu Yorita – Mira Kim/Kim Mi Jin/Mizuki Sakane

Reina Aoyama – Crystal Choi/Choi Soo Jung/Akari Nerima

Shunsuke Takeuchi – Vasco/Lee Eun Tae/Basco

Lookism isn’t the one webtoon getting an anime adaptation. Maintain a watch out for Solo Leveling!

What’s the plot of Lookism?

The story facilities on a high-school boy named Park Hyung Seok, who’s bullied and seemed down upon by his fellow college students resulting from having a nerdy look. Park Hyung Seok is bullied nearly every day by a delinquent and eventually snaps someday to yell at his mom and demand that he’s in a position to switch faculties.

In an try and run away from his issues he strikes to Seoul and plans to attend a brand new highschool with a recent slate. Just a few nights earlier than he’s to start college, he experiences a supernatural phenomenon when his physique is remodeled into one that’s taller, extra muscular, and rather more good-looking than his earlier physique. However, unusually sufficient, he isn’t utterly rid of his previous self – when his authentic physique is asleep he is ready to use the brand new good-looking physique, and when his good-looking physique sleeps he returns to his former look.

Park Yung Seok decides to make use of the good-looking physique to reside his life in the course of the day as Daniel Park and makes use of the unique one at evening. Since he nonetheless lives life with one foot in each worlds he is ready to see simply how a lot the world discriminates in opposition to individuals they contemplate to be unattractive.

He continues to expertise discrimination in his authentic physique whereas experiencing kindness and particular remedy whereas in his good-looking physique. Along with his new physique, he’s immediately in a position to develop into a social media influencer, a trainee for an leisure firm, and even a mannequin! Daniel’s “dream life” turns into a “harsh actuality” each evening when he returns to his authentic physique – his true self. Will he be capable to proceed residing like this without end? Or will he have to select someday between residing life as his authentic self or his good-looking self?

The place can I learn the Lookism webtoon?

In November 2014, creator and illustrator Park Tae-joon first revealed Lookism on Naver WEBTOON, and continued with weekly updates. It’s garnered 599.9 million views and a couple of.6 million subscribers!

You may binge-read the whole webtoon beginning with Episode one right here.

Are you wanting ahead to the anime adaptation of Lookism? Are you wanting ahead to the anime adaptation of Solo Leveling? Do you assume extra webtoons ought to get anime diversifications? Tell us within the remark part beneath!