Lookism anime release date on Netflix delayed after Itaewon Tragedy in Korea

The discharge of the Lookism anime has been delayed for now. Pic credit score: Studio Mir/Youtube.

The Lookism anime launch date was initially deliberate for November 4, 2022. However now the premiere has been delayed indefinitely.

Just a few days in the past, Netflix launched a brand new trailer for the Lookism anime forward of its worldwide launch. Now plainly day is being pushed again even additional.

It’s no shock that Netflix is suspending the present’s launch. Lookism is an upcoming anime sequence primarily based on a Korean webtoon by creator Park Tae-Joon. Given the latest tragedy in Itaewon, Korea, on the of their Halloween celebration, it appears acceptable to carry off because the nation is in a state of mourning.

The information of Lookism’s delay was first released on Twitter. Bulletins got here from each the Netflix Anime account and the Studio Mir account as nicely.

When will Lookism premiere now?

Should you had been wanting ahead to the premiere of Lookism, you weren’t alone. Contemplating the webtoon’s reputation, it’s positive to draw loads of followers who wish to see the sequence animated.

Nonetheless, at the moment, Netflix has but to announce a brand new launch date for the sequence. In response to Twitter, they intend to replace followers “with our new streaming date quickly”.

What occurred in Itaewon, Korea?

On the evening of October twenty ninth, 2022, tragedy struck in Itaewon, Korea, when a stampede broke out throughout their annual Halloween celebration.

Of the over 100,000 folks mentioned to be in attendance, greater than 150 are reported to have misplaced their lives. One other 82 folks and counting are mentioned to have been injured. The victims have been reported to vary in age from center faculty to adults of their early thirties.

To honor the lives of the victims, Korea is presently in a week-long interval of mourning that can final till midnight on November 5, 2022.

What’s going to the Lookism anime be about?

Should you haven’t heard of Lookism but, it’s an upcoming Netflix adaptation primarily based on a Korean webtoon of the identical title.

The story follows a high-school-aged boy named Park Hyung Seok, who’s bullied by his fellow classmates for a way he seems to be, particularly as a result of he’s obese. Bored with the harassment and trying to escape his issues as an alternative of dealing with them, he transfers to a brand new faculty in Seoul. It’s purported to be his contemporary begin.

Nonetheless, a number of nights earlier than his first day at his new faculty, one thing unusual occurs, and Park finds himself with two our bodies. There’s his unique physique, and a brand new, match, tall, conventionally enticing one. He quickly realizes that he can change between them, with one physique sleeping whereas the opposite is in use.

Through the day, Park goes out in his extra good-looking physique and finds that he’s handled considerably higher. He’s experiencing issues he by no means imagined, together with turning into a mannequin and influencer. It’s every part he may’ve dreamed of, a minimum of till it comes crashing again to actuality at evening when he returns to his regular physique. Possibly along with his new physique, although, he’ll be capable of change issues.

Whereas it might sound shallow, the sequence additionally serves as an fascinating reminder of simply how prevalent discrimination nonetheless is in society.